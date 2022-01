This month, two deadly fires hit two major American cities. One in a Philadelphia row house killed 12 people. Another in an apartment building in the Bronx killed 17. Both included children. It's rare for urban fires to claim as many lives as these did, but their occurrence in short succession is raising a lot of questions. Joining us with a national perspective is Lori Moore-Merrell. She's the U.S. fire administrator for FEMA. Thank you for making time to talk with us about this.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO