The Rise Of Resale: How Second-Hand Became Fashion’s First Port Of Call

By Ellie Pithers
Vogue
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The best advertising campaigns make you want to be the woman on the billboard. In 2013, I wanted to be Daria Werbowy...

www.vogue.co.uk

Footwear News

Zaya Wade Models Green Crop Top, Shorts & White Sandals With Sister Kaavia in Tulle Dress & Vans Sneakers

Zaya Wade and Kaavia James are the cutest sibling duo. On Tuesday, Wade took to Instagram to share some new pictures of herself and her little sister. They both share a father in Dwyane Wade, whose wife Gabrielle Union is mother to Kaavia and stepmother do Zaya. In the adorable carousel photos, the pair is all smiles and could be seen posing side by side. “My little bff @kaaviajames,” the 14-year-old wrote.  Fans immediately flooded Wade’s comments with heart eye emojis and called them angels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) The twosome chose comfy and fitting...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Alicia Keys and Lizzo go bold in same skintight floral catsuit

Me-ow. The catsuit isn’t going anywhere in 2022; in fact, it’s only getting bolder. While tons of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra have been rocking the second-skin trend in all sorts of colors and prints, Alicia Keys and Lizzo took things a step further recently by reaching for the same floral version with built-in gloves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Jennifer Garner Just Admitted That the $10 Pants Trend We're Scared to Wear in Public Is Her Favorite

If you need us tomorrow, we're going to be at home making Ina Garten's beef bourguignon á la Jennifer Garner. She shared how to make the famous recipe, which is also one of her family's Christmas traditions, in yet another one of her enchanting cooking videos posted to Instagram. (They're some of our favorites, next to her cinematic cat masterpieces.) Mid-way through, she admits that sweatpants, like the ones she was wearing, are definitely her "favorite pants."
YOGA
Vogue

A Famous Photo Of Grace Jones Inspired The Beauty Looks In British Vogue’s February 2022 Cover Story

“African women and their elegance is at the centre of this beauty look,” make-up artist Ammy Drammeh says. “That elegance is innate, you know? They’re not trying, they just are.” For British Vogue’s February 2022 cover shoot, Drammeh set about enhancing the unique elegance of each African model spotlighted in the story – simple, yet show-stopping.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Halston
Person
Rihanna
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Socks and Sandals Trend This Year

It may be a new year but Kendall Jenner is sticking to one of her favorite footwear trends: socks with sandals. The supermodel was spotted leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a cozy post-workout look complete with socks and black shearling-lined Birketnstock Arizona sandals. The slip-on style, which comes in other colorways, goes for $150 on revolve.com and features a suede upper, an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed and a real dyed lamb shearling lining. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen in the same buckled sandals while out and about the day after Christmas. From her socks up, Jenner donned black leggings and a camel-colored fleece half-zip pullover sweatshirt with a classic stand-up collar. She pulled the casual outfit together with ease, adding a black headband, sunglasses and a black bag slung over her shoulder. Fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber has also been one to rock the socks-and-sandals combo trend. In fact, she’s been photographed wearing the exact same, extra-comfortable Birkenstocks as Kendall. Shop the look. Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $150; revolve.com Roam Fuzzy Prism Slide, $132; revolve.com Cotton On Rex Faux Fur Double Buckle Slide, $35; cottonon.com Scroll through the gallery to check out Kendall Jenner’s style evolution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Zendaya Wears Linda Evangelista’s Vintage Dress From 1992 For ‘Euphoria’ Premiere

Zendaya and a vintage Valentino — need we say more? See photos of the actress wearing the glamorous gown for the ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 premiere. Coming out in vintage style! Zendaya came to the Euphoria season 2 ready to serve in some vintage glamour, wearing a gorgeous spring/summer 1992 Valentino dress. The 25-year-old actress, who was styled by Law Roach, showed up to the Jan. 5 Los Angeles event in the strapless black-and-white striped gown originally debuted on the catwalk in ’92 by supermodel Linda Evangelista.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Is All Tied Up with Michael B. Jordan in Chocolate Disco Dress and Wrapped Sandals

Lori Harvey’s 2022 was off to a romantic start, as she rang in the new year with a kiss from beau Michael B. Jordan. The model shared sweet photos of the couple on Instagram, wearing a halter-neck minidress by Raisa Vanessa. The sleek backless number featured a chocolate brown palette covered in square-shaped sequins, instantly channeling ’70s glamour. Harvey accessorized with a gold bracelet, watch and drop earrings. “Happy New Year,” she coupled the romantic photos. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) When it came to shoes, Harvey donned a pair of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Strikes a Pose in an Edgy Pink Catsuit & Slick Sandals to Celebrate Her Birthday

Lori Harvey serves a bold lesson in matching patterns on her birthday. The socialite posted a photo on her Instagram story yesterday in an outfit that was perfectly edgy for one of fashion’s newest “it” girls, while highlighting that she’ll be 25 today. For the ensemble, the step-daughter of Steve Harvey donned a black and pink abstract printed catsuit that felt modern and fresh. She accessorized it with a handbag splashed with the same abstract pattern. When it came down to the shoes, Harvey slipped on a pair of black ankle-strap sandals that helped unify her attire. Harvey has a chic and unique...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Kim Kardashian Wore Head-to-Toe Spandex For Christmas

Kim Kardashian is finishing off the year in her signature 2021 style: head-to-toe Spandex by Balenciaga. From her Saturday Night Live bodysuit to her iconic Met Gala face-covering 'fit, the reality star sported this trend all year long, so why would Christmas be any different?. On Monday, Kardashian shared an...
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

Kendall Jenner Wore the $55 Cloud Shoes That We Must Get Our Hands on in 2022

According to Kendall Jenner, you don't need a fancy, feathered dress or crystal-covered heels to post an awe-worthy Instagram for New Year's Eve. Rather, slippers and sweatpants will more than cut it. On Sunday, the supermodel shared a slideshow of images from the first weekend of 2022 with the caption, "my weekend." Included in the mix were none of her usual hyper-elevated street style looks but instead a selection of quarantine-ready ensembles that, despite their more low-key vibe, still managed to make it to the top of our style mood board for the year ahead.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Goes Icy in Pale Blue Puffer Coat and Combat Boots with Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump brought an edge to ski style while celebrating the holidays with her mother, Marla Maples. For the occasion, Trump wore black leggings with a black top, layered beneath a pale blue puffer jacket. Her outerwear included a furry hood, as well as a zipped front pocket. The Georgetown University graduate’s look featured no accessories, apart from her diamond engagement ring. Maples took a similar style route, pairing slim black jeans with a metallic puffer jacket that featured a shearling lined hood. Her outfit also included black pointed-toe boots with silver toe accents. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kanye West’s Girlfriend Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian Have Major Style Differences

Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox are two of the most-watched figures in pop culture right now. Though both have affiliated fashion transformations with the rapper Kanye West, their styles largely differ. After Fox’s burst onto the fashion circuit in 2019, the actress largely favors versatile pieces on the red carpet. Her ensembles often include midi-length dresses with silky textures or sequins, paired almost exclusively with black pointed-toe pumps. Occasionally, she’ll branch out in pointed-toe boots in a similar tone. She’s also been seen in midi skirts paired with bodysuits and turtlenecks, creating a contrasting effect. On the opposite side of the spectrum,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

The 7 Most Exciting Hair Trends For 2022

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. New year, new you. That’s how the saying goes, isn’t it? One way to refresh your look – and how you feel –...
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Venus Williams Models Sleek Leather Pants and Pointed-Toe Boots on Instagram

Venus Williams layered leather looks in her latest post. The tennis legend and FN’s May cover star posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday in a chic look. She paired black high-waisted leather pants with a white spaghetti strap tank top that popped against the edgy black pants in her photo. Her pants, courtesy of Givenchy, featured a bootcut leg opening with stitching along the calf. Williams added a thick black wristwatch to her look and carried a black leather Lanvin purse to round out the outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) When it came...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Sorry, Uggs — Kendall Jenner Just Found the Next Cool Winter Shoe

Kendall Jenner is an avid Ugg fan. She, like many other supermodels and celebs, is regularly seen wearing the cozy shoe. But her trusty boots might have some new competition in the form of a winter slip-on that kinda, sorta looks like the iconic Jennifer Aniston-approved puffer jacket from The North Face. Yeah, we thought you would be all ears.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Simone Biles Parties in Texas in Dior Sneakers, Crop Top and Sleek Leggings

Simone Biles took her sporty style on a party bus en route to Austin, Texas this week. While taking a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories before boarding the bus with her friends, the Olympian wore sleek black leggings. She paired the bottoms with a matching black crop top, as well as a puffy jacket in a deep berry hue. Biles completed her look with two delicate necklaces and several rings. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast elevated her athleisure with a pair of high-top Dior sneakers. The cream pair featured an allover gray print of the brand’s signature logo, as well as a lace-up silhouette....
TEXAS STATE
Footwear News

Ciara Poses in Striped Leggings, $41 T-Shirt and Lug-Sole Boots For Date Night

Ciara was sharply dressed in a casual date night look, which she designed herself. The musician posed for an Instagram Stories mirror selfie ahead of date night with husband Russell Wilson, wearing her Lita by Ciara brand’s $41 (on sale from $62) short-sleeved T-shirt. The black Heart On My Sleeve style was paired with her brand’s black $228 Luxe track pants, which featured white stripes on their sides for a sporty touch. The singer also wore stacks of gold bracelets and a delicate diamond necklace for added glamour. In later shots with Wilson, Ciara was shown to layer her look with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Tracee Ellis Ross’s Sunshine Style Will Cure Your January Blues

Together with A-list stylist Karla Welch, Tracee Ellis Ross has mastered how to wear colour-pop hues with ease. The actor, who often shares her mood-lifting outfits online, recently posted a cheery carousel of her latest look by UK-based label, Galvan London. The Black-ish star who “couldn’t choose” her favourite outfit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige’s Signature Boot Style Has Solidified Her as a Forever Fashion Icon

At 50 years old, it’s safe to say Mary J. Blige is forever a fashion icon. The singer stepped out on the scene in the early ’90s with her debut record “What’s the 411?” Since then — and 13 studio albums and nine Grammy awards later — Blige is known as the “Queen of Hip Hop & Soul,” but even more importantly as the queen of boots. Plus, she knows how to make an entrance. Most recently, Blige showed off her standout style this month in Miami for the restaurant launch event of Sexy Fish. During the evening she performed hits, including...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION

