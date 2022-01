I’ve been reading about working from home. Because I’ve been working from home. I’m writing this from home. Not coincidentally, I’m also reading about that thing none of us were supposed to feel once we embraced working from home. I’m reading about burnout, its history, its costs. To be specific, I’ve been reading books about working from home and burnout early in the morning, before dawn, which is how I read a lot of books these days, before anyone is awake and the demands of work and life creep in to gunk up everything. Except, of course, if I’m real honest: the dividing line between work and life is no longer a balance but an avalanche zone. That reading part is now the work part, and the work part is also the life part, and so, in short: I am working from home and usually, burned out. As is the guy editing this.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 HOURS AGO