These Buzzy Independent Jewellery Designers Are A-List Approved

Known for her sculptural shapes and expert craftsmanship, Parisian designer Annelise Michelson is changing the face of fine French jewellery. If you’re looking for a delicate flower brooch or dainty drop earrings, you might want to look elsewhere. But if it’s studded metal-knit necklaces, earrings that climb up the cartilage or statement fingerpieces you’re after, then Annelise Michelson is your girl. Born and raised in Paris, the A-list favourite designer may have initially studied fashion and haute couture at La Chambre Syndicale de le Couture Parisienne, but it wasn’t long until she learnt where her true passion really lay. “After a couple of years working in ready-to-wear, I got an opportunity to design jewellery for the very first time for a shoot, and I found that I enjoyed it so much more,” Annelise tells MOJEH. “I loved designing pieces in 3D, and soon found there was a gap in the market for sculptural, statement jewellery. “My jewellery got a lot of attention from the start, and I felt very strongly that I had something to say, so I just went for it. Today, I’m very proud to design pieces that make women feel strong and seen.”

