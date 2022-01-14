ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Tonner-One World acquires Lithuanian AI-powered platform Cryptopro

By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonner-One World (OTCPK:TONR +16.3%) acquires Cryptopro, a Lithuania-based AI-powered cryptocurrency investment management platform. In a control-stake acquisition,...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Retail giants turns to automated warehouse concepts with labor availability still a struggle

The concept of automated warehouses is catching more attention with staffing shortages still an issue even with employment levels across distribution centers at all-time highs and wage increases doled out. While short term strategies such as bonuses, accelerated pay raises and tuition reimbursement are noted by McKinsey to be helping, the long-term implications of a high reliance on labor are becoming more clear in the retail industry amid both the pandemic and recovery period.
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

Life Clips' BelfricsBT partners to explore blockchain solutions in African market

Life Clips' (OTCPK:LCLP) subsidiary BelfricsBT has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kenya based Bluewave International to explore the capabilities of blockchain for supply chain disruption. This partnership seeks to push innovation in Africa through using blockchain technology solutions in supply chain management, remittance, tolling, and wildlife park management among...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Ouster in multi-year lidar pact with autonomous delivery firm Serve Robotics

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) has signed a strategic customer agreement with autonomous sidewalk delivery company, Serve Robotics. The agreement includes a binding commitment for OS digital lidar sensors through 2023, along with a non-binding forecast for additional sensors through 2025 as Serve Robotics scales its delivery fleets across U.S. cities and beyond.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithuanian#Cryptocurrency#Tonner One World#Otcpk#Tonr#Cryptopro To#Metaverse#Web3#Fintec
Seekingalpha.com

Bunge to acquire 33% stake in UPL's associate firm Sinagro in Brazil

Bunge (NYSE:BG) will acquire a 33% stake in Brazil-based Sinagro, an associate company of India’s leading agrochemical firm UPL Ltd. to strengthen its grain orientation strategy in Brazil. Sinagro is a reseller of grains and agricultural products based in Brazil. Financial terms were not disclosed. Rossano de Angelis Junior,...
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Extreme Vehicle Battery and IONiX Pro nabs order for 10K Smart Miners

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies (OTCQB:CRYBF) and IONiX Pro Battery Technologies received an order for 10K units of the IONiX Pro Smart Miner. The Smart Miner is expected to retail for C$2K/unit. The order commences its sales book and thereby the company can place manufacturing orders in mass quantities. The company...
RETAIL
siliconangle.com

Clari raises $225M for its AI-powered revenue operations platform

Startup Clari Inc., which helps companies such as UiPath Inc. and Databricks Inc. streamline their sales operations, has closed a $225 million investment at a $2.6 million valuation. The investment, announced today, is notable for multiple reasons. Clari’s new $2.6 billion valuation is more than four times higher than what...
SUNNYVALE, CA
Seekingalpha.com

Sierra Wireless announces debt financing for C$60M

Strengthening its balance sheet and providing additional liquidity, Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) entered into a credit agreement for a new debt financing facility for C$60M with a 4-years term. CIBC Innovation Banking as administrative agent, and CIBC Innovation Banking and the Business Development Bank of Canada as lenders.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
TrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Vehicle Security Systems

The United States-based automaker Ford has teamed up with the security systems company ADT to develop an AI-powered vehicle security system. This system will be called 'Canopy,' and will consist of sensory gadgets that can be purchased and outfitted on current and past Ford trucks and vans. These vehicle accessories include cameras and radar devices that are powered by GPS and LTE network connections.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Newgen Software to Acquire Number Theory, an AI/ML Data Science Platform Company

With this acquisition, Newgen well-poised to deliver low code, cloud-native AI/ML capabilities to every enterprise. Newgen Software, a leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform, is pleased to announce that it is acquiring India-based Number Theory, an AI/ML (artificial intelligence and machine learning) data science platform company, subject to the completion of conditions as stated in the approved Share Purchase Agreement.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

DatChat signs LOI to acquire Avila Security

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) has signed a letter of intent to acquire Northern-Virginia based information technology company, Avila Security and its Web 3.0 patent portfolio of blockchain messaging, blockchain digital rights management, secure audio and video streaming & self-sovereign id technology. The transaction terms include $1M in cash and the greater of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Seekingalpha.com

Telefonica Brasil: 7% Dividend Yield From A High-Quality EM Telecom Leader

Telefonica Brasil is the country's largest telecom and is benefiting from strong subscriber growth across its leading wireless and fiber internet services. Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) is recognized as Brazil's largest telecom while checking off all the boxes between steady growth, recurring profitability, a solid balance sheet, and a strong outlook making it a good long-term investment. Brazil as a developing country is still in an early stage of digitalization with the penetration level of broadband internet and smartphone devices still below global benchmarks. In this regard, the attraction in VIV is a high-quality market leader that is well-positioned to consolidate its market share and benefit from several secular tailwinds. Recognizing the macro uncertainties, we are bullish on VIV that enters 2022 with an intriguing setup. Income-focused investors will also be attracted to the stocks compelling dividend yield which we believe has value.
MARKETS
VentureBeat

Personetics, an AI-powered customer engagement and insights platform for banks, raises $85M

Personetics, an AI-powered platform used by some of the world’s biggest banks to issue tailored advice and insights to customers, has raised $85 million. As banks and financial institutions grapple with digital transformation in a world that has rapidly transitioned to online-first, knowing how to engage with customers and stay ahead of the competition is perhaps more vital than ever. This is where Personetics enters the fray, with a data-driven approach to delivering personalized customer engagement.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Dynam.AI Unveils Vizlab, a Next-Generation AI Platform with Customizable Real-World Machine Learning Capabilities

Data scientists are encouraged to join the early access waitlist at Vizlab.AI and request a demo. Dynam.AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) software development firm best known for full stack AI innovation, announced the early commercial release of Vizlab™, an AI/Machine Learning (ML) platform designed to address the complex needs of enterprise data scientists and solve the key problems with AI/ML applications in the market today. This customizable, intuitive, end-to-end AI/ML development solution enables ML data scientists to design, build, improve and deploy AI engines at scale. Vizlab empowers data scientists with necessary, in-demand tools to deploy explainable AI solutions with highly accurate analytic insights.
SOFTWARE
pymnts.com

Subscription Platform Chargebee Acquires Brightback

Subscription management platform Chargebee announced Tuesday (Jan. 18) it had acquired customer retention platform Brightback. The company says the move combines “two best-in-class platforms to maximize revenue growth capabilities for global customers,” and follows Chargebee’s recent acquisition of RevLock, a revenue recognition company. “During the pandemic, we...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Russia's Rostelecom Acquires MVNE Platform Provider

Rostelecom, Russia’s largest integrated digital company, recently announced that the Group has acquired 100% of the share capital of TVE-Telecom for RUB 1.7 billion. TVE-Telecom is an MVNE platform provider which helps develop virtual mobile operators and manage their products and services. The final deal value will depend on certain KPIs execution.
BUSINESS
accountingtoday.com

AI-powered tax platform April launches after $10M seed round

Tax platform April launched its operations Tuesday after raising $10 million in a seed round from investors to support its personalized tax engine that uses natural language processing and human-assisted AI, along with partnerships with financial institutions, to streamline the tax preparation process and more closely align it with financial wellness.
INCOME TAX
TrendHunter.com

AI-Powered EV Cockpits

Automotive manufacturing company Stellantis has teamed up with Amazon to work on a range of green delivery technologies, including Stellantis' new digital cabin platform, STLA SmartCockpit. The latter collaboration sees the eco-conscious automaker opting to use Amazon Web Services as the cloud provider for its vehicles. According to the company, the STLA SmartCockpit will be installed in millions of Stellanits vehicles beginning in 2025.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy