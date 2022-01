Boilermakers big man Zach Edey was the story of the first half, but Stefanovic’s clutch shooting from beyond the arc ultimately had even more say in the nation’s No. 4 team leaving State Farm Center victorious. He converted 5 of 8 three-point attempts, including one in the second overtime that put Purdue ahead for good, on his way to 22 points and tied for the team lead in rebounds with eight.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO