‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is Now the 5th Highest-Grossing Movie of All-Time

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Willem Dafoe says that one Green Goblin complaint affected the movie. In a conversation with The New York Times, the beloved actor admitted that some fans may not have been too fond of his grandiose helmet. The Goblin headwear is unmistakable if you've seen the 2001 Sam Raimi movie. With those weird translucent yellow eyes and pearlescent green paint, they grab attention. However, some members of the fanbase wanted a bit more comic-accurate version of Spider-Man's greatest nemesis. Dafoe was alright with obliging, and like the master craftsman he is, the star began to focus on what kind of opportunities this would open up for him. Unsurprisingly, the idea of being able to convey more emotion with his face really spoke to the Spider-Man villain. If the fan reactions are any indication, the change worked very well. Dafoe was able to win over another generation of Spider-Man fans with No Way Home.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO