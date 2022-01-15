ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collins, OH

Western alone in second place with rally win over Mapleton

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6bME_0dmUFRjA00

COLLINS — The Western Reserve girls basketball team overcame a scoreless third quarter to stun visiting Mapleton for a 40-38 win on Friday in a key Firelands Conference matchup.

With the win, the Roughriders (7-5) moved into sole possession of second place in the FC with a 6-2 mark. Mapleton (10-4) fell to 5-3 in the FC.

The ‘Riders led 10-3 after one quarter and 19-13 at halftime, but were outscored 10-0 in the third quarter to trail 23-19 entering the fourth. Western then outscored the Mounties by nine (21-12) over the final eight minutes for its second two-point win against Mapleton.

Western won the first meeting, 32-30, back on Nov. 27.

In Friday’s win, Izzi Duchette led the ‘Riders with 13 points, six rebounds, six steals and three assists. Lilli White and Madison Pfanner each scored eight points, while Maddy Kolb had five points and grabbed 11 rebounds to go with six steals.

Western Reserve was scheduled to play at Plymouth on Saturday before visiting Edison on Tuesday in a non-league game. After that will be two more key FC games vs. Crestview (Jan. 20) and at St. Paul (Jan. 22).

MAPLETON (10-4, 5-3)

Holly Earl 3-0—6; Sara Hickey 4-5—13; Bailey Davis 1-0—3; Maggie Hellickson 1-0—2; Heidi Earl 4-3—12; Bre McKean 1-0—2. TOTALS 14-8—38.

WESTERN RESERVE (7-5, 6-2)

Madison Pfanner 4-0—8; Isabelle Duchette 3-6—13; Maddy Kolb 2-1—5; Anna Woodrum 1-2—4; Lilli White 3-1—8; Grace French 0-1—1; Katie Woodruff 0-1—1. TOTALS 13-12—40.

Mapleton 3 10 10 12 — 38

W. Reserve 10 9 0 21 — 40

3-point FGs: (M) Davis, Heidi Earl; (WR) Duchette, White

South Central 38, New London 26

GREENWICH — The Wildcats jumped out to a 12-6 lead after one quarter, but were unable to maintain it from there in Friday’s FC loss to the host Trojans.

South Central outscored the ‘Cats by seven in the second quarter to take an 18-17 halftime lead. It then outscored New London by a 20-9 margin in the second half to pull away.

South Central improved to 6-7 overall and 4-4 in the FC, while New London fell to 0-15 overall and 0-8 in the league.

Madison Rowland had 10 points and five rebounds for New London, while Emilee Rowland added seven points and 11 rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Crestview 73, Plymouth 39

PLYMOUTH — The Big Red fell to 4-8 overall and 1-6 in the FC with Friday’s home loss to the Cougars.

Owen Reynolds led Plymouth with 13 points and Layne Bushey added 12. Clayton Miller scored nine points for the Big Red, who host state-ranked Western Reserve on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

NY AG says investigation into Trump and his business found ‘significant evidence’ suggesting fraud

New York Attorney General Letitia James disclosed new details Tuesday night about her civil investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business, saying the probe has uncovered evidence suggesting the fraudulent valuing of multiple assets and misrepresentations of those values to financial institutions for economic benefit. James, who launched her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Democrats, poised for filibuster defeat, pick at old wounds

Democrats are heading toward defeat on their push to change the filibuster and pass voting rights, the latest setback for President Biden and his party’s agenda. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is pushing forward with his vow to force a vote as soon as Wednesday on a sweeping voting bill, which Republicans are expected to block. After that, Democrats are expected to force a vote on changing the filibuster, which requires 60 votes for most bills to advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Collins, OH
City
Plymouth, OH
CNN

USPS on the hook for White House's free Covid-19 test deliveries

(CNN) — The new government website where people can order free Covid-19 at-home rapid antigen tests is up and running. With just names and addresses, families can go to COVIDtests.gov and request up to four free tests to be delivered to their homes. The website comes online as the...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Earl
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
1K+
Followers
63
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy