Western alone in second place with rally win over Mapleton

COLLINS — The Western Reserve girls basketball team overcame a scoreless third quarter to stun visiting Mapleton for a 40-38 win on Friday in a key Firelands Conference matchup.

With the win, the Roughriders (7-5) moved into sole possession of second place in the FC with a 6-2 mark. Mapleton (10-4) fell to 5-3 in the FC.

The ‘Riders led 10-3 after one quarter and 19-13 at halftime, but were outscored 10-0 in the third quarter to trail 23-19 entering the fourth. Western then outscored the Mounties by nine (21-12) over the final eight minutes for its second two-point win against Mapleton.

Western won the first meeting, 32-30, back on Nov. 27.

In Friday’s win, Izzi Duchette led the ‘Riders with 13 points, six rebounds, six steals and three assists. Lilli White and Madison Pfanner each scored eight points, while Maddy Kolb had five points and grabbed 11 rebounds to go with six steals.

Western Reserve was scheduled to play at Plymouth on Saturday before visiting Edison on Tuesday in a non-league game. After that will be two more key FC games vs. Crestview (Jan. 20) and at St. Paul (Jan. 22).

MAPLETON (10-4, 5-3)

Holly Earl 3-0—6; Sara Hickey 4-5—13; Bailey Davis 1-0—3; Maggie Hellickson 1-0—2; Heidi Earl 4-3—12; Bre McKean 1-0—2. TOTALS 14-8—38.

WESTERN RESERVE (7-5, 6-2)

Madison Pfanner 4-0—8; Isabelle Duchette 3-6—13; Maddy Kolb 2-1—5; Anna Woodrum 1-2—4; Lilli White 3-1—8; Grace French 0-1—1; Katie Woodruff 0-1—1. TOTALS 13-12—40.

Mapleton 3 10 10 12 — 38

W. Reserve 10 9 0 21 — 40

3-point FGs: (M) Davis, Heidi Earl; (WR) Duchette, White

South Central 38, New London 26

GREENWICH — The Wildcats jumped out to a 12-6 lead after one quarter, but were unable to maintain it from there in Friday’s FC loss to the host Trojans.

South Central outscored the ‘Cats by seven in the second quarter to take an 18-17 halftime lead. It then outscored New London by a 20-9 margin in the second half to pull away.

South Central improved to 6-7 overall and 4-4 in the FC, while New London fell to 0-15 overall and 0-8 in the league.

Madison Rowland had 10 points and five rebounds for New London, while Emilee Rowland added seven points and 11 rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Crestview 73, Plymouth 39

PLYMOUTH — The Big Red fell to 4-8 overall and 1-6 in the FC with Friday’s home loss to the Cougars.

Owen Reynolds led Plymouth with 13 points and Layne Bushey added 12. Clayton Miller scored nine points for the Big Red, who host state-ranked Western Reserve on Saturday.