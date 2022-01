Among the many live-action that Disney intends to create, check that of Snow White, the first animated classic of the House of Mickey Mouse. The project is in the hands of Marc Webb, director, and Marc Platt, producer. The film will be a musical, and this aspect has been entrusted no less than the care of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo responsible for the songs that we can hear in La La Land, The Greatest Showman, and Dear Evan Hansen.

