Tsunami warning issued in Tonga after undersea volcano erupts

By The Associated Press
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pacific nation of Tonga issued a tsunami warning Saturday after an undersea volcano erupted. Video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas. The Tonga Meteorological Services said a tsunami warning had been put in...

AFP

Images reveal devastation in tsunami-hit Tonga

A volcano that exploded in the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the country smothered in grey dust or damaged by a tsunami. Images released by the United Nations Satellite Centre showed the impact of the disaster on the island of Nomuka, one of the closest to the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tonga: New Zealand military photographs reveal scale of devastation from volcano

Tonga’s outer islands suffered extensive damage with an entire village destroyed, following an underwater volcanic eruption that triggered a tsunami. Aerial images taken by the New Zealand defence force showed the aftermath of the devastation inflicted by the tsunami on the Pacific island.Vast areas were covered in a blanket of thick ash and most coastal buildings destroyed, the photographs showed.The eruption of volcano Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai off Tonga prompted tsunami warnings around the Pacific, which receded on Sunday.The Fonoifua island sustained “extensive damage” with “all but the largest buildings destroyed or severely damaged”.In Atata island, a large...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Tonga news - live: Three dead and homes destroyed as scale of volcano eruption damage emerges

Three people are confirmed dead in Tonga - including one British national - and all homes on one island have been destroyed, says the government after an underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami on Saturday devastated the Polynesian country.Telecommunication bosses say the islands could be cut off from the world for weeks, after an undersea cable was severed and the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha‘apai volcano left the country covered in ash. Fears of a possible humanitarian crisis developing in Tonga are growing as details of the damage of Saturday’s natural disaster are learned.Samiuela Fonua, the chairperson of the...
ENVIRONMENT
WGN News

Despite huge volcano blast, Tonga avoids widespread disaster

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The blast from the volcano could be heard in Alaska, and the waves crossed the ocean to cause an oil spill and two drownings in Peru. The startling satellite images resembled a massive nuclear explosion. And yet, despite sitting almost on top of the volcano that erupted so violently on […]
CHINA
Popular Science

Tonga is fighting multiple disasters after a historic volcanic explosion

Saturday’s eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha‘apai volcano, which sits about 40 miles north of Tonga’s capital, has been estimated as the biggest recorded eruption anywhere on the planet in more than 30 years. When the underwater volcano in the Pacific Ring of Fire erupted, plumes of ash and debris shot up 12 miles into the atmosphere. The aftermath’s tsunami waves crashed into the archipelagic nation of Tonga. Waves also reached thousands of miles away, sending several feet of water to the US West Coast, Japan, New Zealand, and Peru.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Tonga runway cleared for volcano aid flights

Tonga finished removing a thick coat of ash from an international runway on Wednesday after days of painstaking effort, clearing the way for desperately needed emergency aid to arrive in the isolated and disaster-stricken nation. UN crisis coordinator Jonathan Veitch told AFP the runway on the Pacific kingdom's main island, once buried in five to 10 centimetres (two to four inches) of volcanic ash, was again operational. It is "cleared but not in use yet", he said, adding that Tonga could receive much-stalled flights from Australia and New Zealand from Thursday. Three people were killed when the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano exploded on Saturday, triggering tsunami waves that ripped down homes and caused widespread flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Three of Tonga's smaller islands badly damaged by tsunami

Three of Tonga s smaller islands suffered serious damage from tsunami waves, officials and the Red Cross said Wednesday, as a wider picture begins to emerge of the destruction caused by the eruption of an undersea volcano near the Pacific archipelago nation.Communications have been down throughout Tonga since the eruption on Saturday, but a ship made it to the outlying islands of Nomuka, Mango and Fonoifua on Wednesday, and reported back that few homes remain standing after settlements were hit with 15-meter (49 feet) -high waves, said Katie Greenwood, the head of delegation in the Pacific for the International...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Tonga gears up for recovery after volcanic eruption

New aerial images of the massive volcanic eruption in the Pacific Ocean reveal the scope of devastation as entire islands are wiped out. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports on how Tonga will face recovery with heightened fears the death toll could be growing. Jan. 19, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

What causes a tsunami? An ocean scientist explains the physics of these destructive waves

On Jan. 15, 2022, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in Tonga erupted, sending a tsunami racing across the Pacific Ocean in all directions. As word of the eruption spread, government agencies on surrounding islands and in places as far away as New Zealand, Japan and even the U.S. West Coast issued tsunami warnings. Only about 12 hours after the initial eruption, tsunami waves a few feet tall hit California shorelines – more than 5,000 miles away from the eruption. I’m a physical oceanographer who studies waves and turbulent mixing in the ocean. Tsunamis are one of my favorite topics to teach my...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

