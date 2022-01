COLLEGE PARK, MD – The Maryland Indoor Track and Field teams will travel to University Park, PA to compete in the Penn State National open on Friday and Saturday (1/21-22). Last week the Terrapins returned to action, opening their indoor season at the Nittany Lion Challenge. In their return, the Terps squad saw a lot of success and had several athletes earn personal records, podium finishes and enter the Maryland record books. Kaithon McDonald, Tommy Adebayo, and Angel Nkwonta also took home first place in their respective events. The Terps will look to build upon this early season success as they travel to their second meet of the season in University Park.

UNIVERSITY PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO