Calumet Picks Judy Smith to Lead the Warrior Softball Program

LA Tech transfer Aaron Allen is determined to fill big shoes in the Alcorn State University quarterback room.
For the 10th straight year, the Oklahoma softball team is the pick to win the Big 12 regular season championship, according the coaches poll out on Wednesday. It’s the 13th time in the last 14 seasons OU has been picked to win the league by the conference coaches. OU...
PORTLAND, Ore. – One team won the regular-season championship. The other gave up just one run in an impressive roll through the GNAC Championships. Both are expected to duel it out for conference supremacy again in 2022 as Western Washington and Northwest Nazarene top the GNAC Softball Preseason Coaches Poll.
The Baylor softball team has been picked fourth in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll. Oklahoma was picked to win the Big 12 with six first-place votes while Oklahoma State was picked second as it received the other first-place vote. Texas was picked third while Iowa State was fifth, Texas...
COVID protocols couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm at this past weekend’s North Coast Classic wrestling tournament at Eureka High. Only 14 of the scheduled 25 teams were able to make the trip and the tournament was held without fans, but despite all of that it was still a big success in many ways.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Michelle Peloquin Scherrer’s Hall of Fame Vanderbilt story nearly didn’t happen. It took a young coach’s undaunted recruiting, a family’s respect for education and the unexpected intervention of a rival head coach to make what seemed like a long-shot in 2005 appear to make total sense years later.
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson Lady Vikings softball team was picked first in the NTJCAC coaches pre-season poll. The Lady Vikings are coming off a runner-up finish in the national championship. They are the defending conference champions going into the 2021 season. The Lady Vikings will open their season...
It’s a number that jumps off the page.
Seton Hall men’s basketball ranks 355th out of 358 Division I teams in percentage of field goals that are assisted. The Pirates are recording an assist on just 37.7 percent of their buckets.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A nonprofit networking organization launches it’s first summit for area charities and Florida Gateway College is bringing back a championship-winning sport. United Way of Suwannee Valley non-profit Summit. The United Way of Suwannee Valley will be hosting it’s first nonprofit summit titled “Leading for...
