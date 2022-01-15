ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Eyesore no more on Monroe Street in Wilkes-Barre

Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZdNjw_0dmUCeQm00
An excavator operator with Stell Enterprises Inc. cleans up bricks from the dilapidated house at 42-44 Monroe St. demolished Friday by the city of Wilkes-Barre. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — An eyesore property in South Wilkes-Barre was razed Friday as part of the city’s Blight Remediation Program.

The house at 42-44 Monroe St. was vacant.

The city awarded the demolition contract to Stell Enterprises of Plains Township which bid $13,800. The contract is paid with the city’s federal Community Development Block Grant funding. Last December, City Council approved awarding the demolition contract to the lowest responsible bidder.

The Luzerne County Tax Claim Bureau database listed the owners as Victor Jr. and Cherie Cruz of Pine Ridge Drive, Wilkes-Barre. The database listed a total of $21,289 owed in back taxes between 2015 and 2020.

The city typically files a lien against the property owner in an attempt to recoup demolition costs.

Times Leader

