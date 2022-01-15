ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Shares Intimate Look at Her Giraffe-Themed Baby Shower

By HB Team
Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylie Jenner, pregnant with her second child, took to Instagram to share an intimate look at her baby shower, which reportedly took place last month. A series of photos shows...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Had Her Baby Based on Her Literal Nails

In case you haven't been paying attention to Kylie Jenner TikTok™, the internet is completely convinced that Kylie secretly had her baby and is hiding it from everyone. Which, considering that she one successfully hid an entire pregnancy from fans, is certainly possible. And most recently, people are looking to Kylie's manicure as proof that she just welcomed her second child. As forever iconic fan account @kravis4ever points out, Kylie has short nails—and last time she had short nails she'd just welcomed her daughter Stormi (obviously, short nails make it easier to do bb things like diaper changing, etc).
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Caught Sneaking Out Of Her Private Jet After Weekend With Mom Kris Jenner As Due Date Approaches

Pregnant Kylie Jenner attempted to go incognito following her weekend getaway with her mom. Jenner, who has remained out of the spotlight following Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy in November, was spotted Sunday, January 2, in Los Angeles trying to sneak out of her $72.8 million pink private jet following her sweet escape with momager Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, to Palm Springs.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump After Travis Barker’s Bottle Pic Sparks Birth Rumors

So stunning! Kylie Jenner gave a pregnancy update one week after Travis Barker’s baby bottle photo sparked speculation that the reality star has already given birth. “I am woman,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, captioned a Thursday, January 6, Instagram slideshow. The former E! personality wore a white top knotted above her bare stomach in the social media upload, as well as unbuttoned denim jeans.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
Highsnobiety

TikTok is Investigating Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy

Whenever we post anything about Kylie Jenner or the wider Kardashian family, the general response is usually incredibly divided. Either people don't seem to care at all, or people really care. Over the past few years, Kylie Jenner has been pretty quiet on social media – a rarity for the...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Inside Stormi and Chicago's Shared Birthday Party: Kylie Jenner's Pink Maternity Look and Party Décor

On Saturday January 15, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian hosted a shared birthday party for their daughter's Stormi and Chicago. Chicago is Kardashian's second youngest child of her four kids with ex Kanye West. Stormi is Jenner's first child with Travis Scott and she is expecting her second baby imminently. For the birthday party, Jenner wore a perfectly stylish maternity outfit.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kylie Cosmetics#Baby Shower#Giraffe#Tiffany Co
Life and Style Weekly

Kylie Jenner’s Baby Shower Is Nothing Less Than Perfect! Details on the Event for Baby No. 2

Showered with love! Pregnant Kylie Jenner shared moments from her beautiful baby shower and the event looked like it was taken straight from a fairytale story!. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, looked stunning as ever in a few of the photos that she uploaded to Instagram on Friday, January 14. She wore an all-white, long-sleeved dress to the event while keeping her sleek, black hair down in a simple hairdo. She also accessories with a pair of diamond earrings.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Kim Wants to ‘Ban’ Kanye From Her House After He Crashed Chicago’s Party—She’s ‘Had Enough’

Things are getting messy. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s birthday drama continues to escalate after the rapper, who claimed he wasn’t invited to his daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday bash, proceeded to crash the party and throw one of his own just hours later. Now, his estranged wife is taking matters into her own hands. According to a source who spoke to The Sun on January 17, 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has officially hired a new security team to keep the rapper—who legally goes by Ye now—from “ruining” her relationship with Pete Davidson, who started dating in October...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner Seemingly Shared Unedited Photo of Kim Kardashian: ‘They Still Look Great Though’

Typical mom move. Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kris Jenner is facing some heat after she seemingly shared, then deleted, an unedited photo of Kim Kardashian. “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” the momager, 66, shared on Instagram on January 15, alongside photos of her and her granddaughter, as well as a photo fans think was posted by accident — an unedited snap of Kim, 41.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Kylie Jenner's Baby Shower Featured Personalized Blankets & Cross-Stitch

Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy with her second child was recently cause for celebration with a gorgeous baby shower. The expectant mom shared several photos from a giraffe-themed baby shower ahead of the birth of her second baby with boyfriend Travis Scott, and while the event was as elegant as you might expect, it was also all about those personal touches. Guests apparently were even given the opportunity to get a little crafty with a cross-stitch, which feels much more homespun than your average Kardashian/Jenner gala.
CELEBRITIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Kanye West 'threw his own birthday party' for daughter Chicago

Kanye West reportedly held his own birthday party for his daughter Chicago. The 44-year-old rapper had claimed he wasn't invited by estranged wife Kim Kardashian West to his little girl's fourth birthday bash - which was a joint celebration with her cousin Stormi Webster - before he made an appearance on Saturday (15.01.22) after he was given the location of the party by Travis Scott.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kendall Jenner Shares What’s in Her Bag

We selected these products used by Kendall Jenner because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kylie Jenner Gets Permanent Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan

Kylie Jenner got another layer of protection after a judge ordered an obsessed fan to stay clear of her for 5 years. Kylie's been dogged by a guy who's been showing up at her Holmby Hills home over the last year. He was arrested in December after violating a temporary restraining order by going to her house and buzzing the gate.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Responds to Criticism Over Revealing Dress at Friend's Wedding

Kendall Jenner attended her friend Lauren Perez‘s wedding in November 2021 and what she wore to the reception caught the attention of many online. The model, who was one of Perez’s bridesmaids, changed out of her baby blue silk dress and opted for a revealing black Mônot number with diamond cutouts for the party. After showing off her fit in a mirror selfie with Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, fans were quick to criticize her dress of choice, deeming it “inappropriate” for the event.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy