Des Moines, IA

Portions of Midwest May See Up to a Foot of Snow, Leading to Hazardous Travel

By Precious Smith
natureworldnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccuWeather forecasters warn that a foot of snow could fall across six states in the northern Plains and Midwest, causing dangerous travel conditions in the Southeast and Northeast. Areas Under Winter Storm Watches and Warnings. Prior to the severe snowfall, winter storm watches and warnings have been issued from...

www.natureworldnews.com

Comments / 6

Related
Wyoming News

Here we go again? 2 more winter storms could be brewing

Get ready for the possibility of more impactful winter weather. That's the message for Americans living in parts of the eastern United States who just dealt with a major winter storm that dropped more than a foot of snow in some places. AccuWeather forecasters on Monday were watching for more chances of snow and other wintry weather to break out across portions of the eastern United States, just after a winter storm spent the weekend making a mess of places from the Tennessee Valley through...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

Snow Coming For Thursday Morning Commute, Second Storm Could Bring More Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) – Some snow is on the way for the morning commute Thursday and Saturday’s coastal storm is coming into better view. After a mild day on Wednesday, a cold front pushes through here late Wednesday night and there will likely be some light snow on the backside of this boundary. The precipitation will begin as a brief period of rain around the Massachusetts Turnpike and areas southward after midnight. As temperatures continue to drop, any rain will change to snow from north to south in the early morning hours of Thursday. THURSDAY TIMELINE 3 to 5 a.m.: mix of rain and snow...
BOSTON, MA
State
Iowa State
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
State
Missouri State
City
Des Moines, IA
AccuWeather

Winter weather to hit mid-Atlantic fast, create trouble for commuters

Rain followed by a sharp change to snow -- it’s headed for a narrow stretch of the Tennessee Valley through the mid-Atlantic and it’s coming fast. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning that conditions could rapidly deteriorate ahead of the Thursday morning commute from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore to Philadelphia and New York City with one of the quick-hitting rounds of wintry weather.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day: Slick Roads Possible Through Wednesday Evening

DENVER (CBS4) – Wintry weather has quickly returned to Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday with unusual freezing drizzle in the morning and a chance for light snow later in the day. Temperatures will also remain below freezing all day. (source: CBS) It’s a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways. Bridges and overpasses will be especially susceptible to ice especially early in the day on Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and most of northeastern Colorado though 8pm Wednesday largely because it’s somewhat rare to get accumulating...
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Arctic Blast Coming Late Tuesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — An arctic blast of air arrives late Tuesday night, setting us up for a much colder weather pattern that will last for the next several days. (Credit: CBS 2) Temperatures on Wednesday morning will be in the low to mid-20s, but temperatures will drop throughout the day, ending up in the teens by Wednesday afternoon. A gusty northwest wind will produce wind chills in the single digits for Wednesday afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A north wind off the lake will produce heavy snow showers in parts of northwestern Indiana on Wednesday evening through Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Dangerous Wind Chills Return Wednesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another January cold snap has arrived. And while it’s not the coldest we’ve experienced so far this month, it will linger a little longer. Wednesday is about 40 degrees colder than Tuesday, with highs expected to be in the single digits. Western Minnesota will see wind chills of minus 35; the metro’s will be 20 below. The National Weather Service has issued a widespread wind chill alert for Minnesota, lasting through noon on Thursday for most places. (credit: CBS) Wind speeds will fall by Wednesday evening, but it will still feel below zero through Thursday – which will only have a high of 2 degrees in the metro. We’ll warm back into the high teens Friday, which will also be our next chance for light snow. Some quick storm systems will bring roughly half an inch of snow on Friday and Saturday night. More flakes will possibly fly Sunday and Monday, and temps will fall back to the single digits early next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Upper Midwest#Central Minnesota#Extreme Weather#Canadian

Comments / 0

