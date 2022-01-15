ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nashville Zoo 5K Returns February 26

By Austin Timberlake
 4 days ago

Saturday, February 26th is the date of the Zoo Run Run 5K hosted by the Nashville Zoo.

Join a herd of runners and walkers at Zoo Run Run for a winter 5K adventure! Bundle up, hit the trail, and gallop through the Zoo’s property, including areas not normally available to the public. Zoo Run Run is a rain, snow or shine event.

This race is open to runners and walkers of all levels.

All proceeds will go directly to benefit the Nashville Zoo’s operations. Your registration helps fund the Zoo’s state-of-the-art animal care, global conservation efforts and education programs.

1st, 2nd, & 3rd place will be awarded in each timed finisher category and costume contest category.

If you are unable to be physically present, you can participate virtually and use the RaceJoy app to record your time. You will receive all the benefits included with participating at the Zoo once you pay your entry fee.

Race Day Info

1:30 PM day-of packet pick up begins
3:00 PM official start time of the race
The address of the Zoo is 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.

For more details on pricing click here.

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

