City Council to discuss charter proposals

The Carroll City Council voted at Monday’s meeting to table implementation of a COVID-19 vaccine/testing mandate from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) after state officials announced they would not be adopting the federal emergency temporary standard (ETS). According to City Manager, Mike Pogge-Weaver, this was not a policy that he, department heads or the council wanted to put in place, but their hands were essentially tied until Iowa Labor Division Commissioner, Rod Roberts, announced Friday night Iowa OSHA would not enforce the mandate. Michael Galloway, a consulting attorney from Ahlers and Cooney, P.C., recommended the council hold off on the policy for now.
Comments / 0