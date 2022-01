Australia and New Zealand have sent surveillance flights to Tonga to assess the damage caused by a volcano eruption that triggered a tsunami and covered the archipelago with ash. The eruption affected key underwater cables and has cut off communication with the Pacific nation, meaning information about the impact has been scarce. Up to 80,000 people could be affected by the damage, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has said. A thick blanket of ash had been forced into the sky by the volcanic eruption but on Monday flights from New Zealand and Australia were...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO