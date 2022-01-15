13-year-old bicyclist killed in California traffic crash

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy riding his bicycle was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday in Southern California, authorities said.

The boy’s name was not immediately released after the crash in Corona, a city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The vehicle’s driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the Corona Police Department said in a news release.

Officers were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and found the boy, suffering from critical injuries, in the roadway.

Authorities said the cause of the crash remains under investigation but there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.