ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

13-year-old bicyclist killed in California traffic crash

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy riding his bicycle was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday in Southern California, authorities said.

The boy’s name was not immediately released after the crash in Corona, a city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The vehicle’s driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the Corona Police Department said in a news release.

Officers were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and found the boy, suffering from critical injuries, in the roadway.

Authorities said the cause of the crash remains under investigation but there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corona, CA
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Corona, CA
Accidents
Corona, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Ap
The Associated Press

Student shoots, wounds another teen at Florida high school

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A 16-year student at a central Florida high school shot another student three times Wednesday, sending the campus into lockdown, officials said. The suspect was taken into custody after a brief search on the campus of Seminole High School by officers and deputies, and the 18-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, Sanford police Chief Cecil Smith said at a news conference. The victim was in stable condition, according to a police department news release.
SANFORD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
The Associated Press

Timeline of events since George Floyd’s arrest and death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A timeline of key events that began with George Floyd’s arrest on May 25, 2020, by four police officers in Minneapolis:. May 25, 2020 — Minneapolis police officers respond to a call shortly after 8 p.m. about a possible counterfeit $20 bill being used at a corner grocery and encounter a Black man, later identified as George Floyd, who struggles and ends up handcuffed and facedown on the ground. Officer Derek Chauvin presses his knee into Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes while bystanders shout at him to stop. Video shows Floyd crying “I can’t breathe” multiple times before going limp. He’s pronounced dead at a hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

726K+
Followers
376K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy