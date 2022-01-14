Sands of Salzaar Review (PC)

Having been acquainted with Mobile Suits, Orbital Frames, EVA Units, A.G.W.S, and powered armors, I've come to accept a harsh reality, one that has nothing to do with baking cakes for friends or signing into law universal health care reforms. If I'm watching an adolescent step inside of something with two arms, two legs, and a head, death and destruction will follow in their wake - it's not my fault, those are the rules. Blackwind holds true to these guidelines, providing a healthy mix of chaotic combat, platforming, and puzzle solving. Some performance issues and rough edges are evident from a production value standpoint, but do little to hamper the fun to be had by everyone.
