Video Games

Sands of Salzaar Review (PC)

By Cosmin Vasile
softpedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI run ahead of wolves, crossbowmen, bears, and a militia unit, ready to unleash at least one fireball on my enemies before the lines make contact. After I use around a quarter of my mana, I settle back and let my troops finish the fight. I get a good chunk of...

www.softpedia.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

God of War PC review

How I envy anyone getting to play God of War PC for the first time. 4K resolution, uncapped frame-rates, 21:9 ultra-wide support that could make it even more cinematic than the original one-camera/one-shot direction did? Sure, you probably don’t have one of those ultra expensive wide monitors that will get that level of fidelity out of it. But with DLSS you don’t even need the best hardware available to make Sony Santa Monica’s Kratos-reboot sing.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards Review (PC)

Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards review: Welcome to a Magical 16th Century Spain. Sometimes I really love surprises. I had no idea what to expect from Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards. It was offered to me for review, and thanks to the fact the game is based on a stylish comic book, I decided to give it a shot. After starting the game up, I learned that the titular main character, daughter to a goddess and a mortal man, was voiced by none other than Paula Garcés. You may know her from a lot of television, including gripping crime dramas like The Shield. But that’s not why you’re reading this. You probably want to know how Aluna plays. And as you’ll learn from this Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards review, the answer is surprisingly well.
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

Monster Hunter Rise PC review

After the success of Monster Hunter World on both console and PC, the thought of condensing such a huge, varied and vibrant game world onto the Nintendo Switch seemed like the stuff of fantasy. And in fairness, Capcom were forced to make concessions in terms of graphical clout when they brought Monster Hunter Rise to the Switch in 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
christcenteredgamer.com

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (PC)

Developed By: Falling Squirrel, Creative Bytes Studios. Published By: Falling Squirrel Inc. ESRB Rating: E10+ for Everyone 10+, Mild Violence, Alcohol Reference. Thank you Falling Squirrel for sending us this game to review!. When I first saw this game, my immediate thought was 'I bet Sonny would love this!' You...
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Anagrams Review (PC)

Everyone loves a good anagram — you take a word, you jumble the order of the letters, and you try to figure out what the original word was (ideally someone who isn’t you would jumble the original word, otherwise if you did it you’d know the answer to the puzzle… you know what I mean!). And everyone loves a good word game — Scrabble, Boggle, Word Forward, and so many other great games to choose from! You can tell from context clues where this is going, right? Right. Anagram word game (yesss totally nailed that opening paragraph).
RETAIL
softpedia.com

The Gunk Review (PC)

I hover a thick braid of weird, dark, annoying matter, trying to juggle a few small enemies that keep popping up from a bigger mass of the same substance to attack me. It’s not difficult or fun but I need to get all the gunk away from the land to open up a new way to explore the surrounding landscape. This in turn will take me to some resources and my next objective. The ooze that has so far escaped my suction is all above me, with the camera doing me no favors as I try to get at it. Still, no gunk can escape my attention if I want to push forward.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

God of War (2018) PC ‘Ultrawide’ trailer

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Interactive Entertainment Santa Monica Studio have released a new “Ultrawide” trailer for the PC version of God of War (2018). God of War (2018) is available now for PlayStation 4, and due out for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store...
VIDEO GAMES
softpedia.com

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice Review (PC)

Taking down a samurai requires another samurai blade, or a firearm shot and then a stab. But Mugen moves slowly, which means I need to carefully time my attacks on his supporting straw hats to make sure that everyone dies at the same time. Or maybe it’s a better idea to simply temporarily blind one man and distract the other while the samurai killing happens? Or maybe I need to reposition my own people to distract the samurai himself while I make sure that other enemies around are taken care of? These are the kinds of tactical puzzles Shadow Tactics: Aiko’s Choice introduces.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Astroneer (Switch) Review

Astroneer has been an under-the-radar sleeper hit since its release in 2019. It has a relaxed vibe of exploration that encourages experimentation with little to no punishment for zany adventures. System Era Softworks’ first foray into game development shows a high level of polish that has continued from its Early Access debut into the current Nintendo Switch release, with all content updates included. Astroneer provides a zen-like atmosphere that works surprisingly well docked or undocked, multiplayer or solo. In any form, it’s generally a positive, meditative experience.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Tails of Iron Review: Redwall Meets Dark Souls (PC)

Tails of Iron is a 2-D souls-like indie game, developed by Odd Bug Studio and published by United Label and CI Games, that’s become my most recent obsession. It was reccomended to me by a friend, and wow, this game hits all the right notes. There’s something inherently magical about tiny creatures in a big world, trying to get by. ToI takes that concept and runs with it, crafting a Redwall-esque medival society, a tale of a broken kingdom, and a world both charming and dangerous. The game might not be perfect, it certainly has a flaw or two, but I’m in love with it. It’s one of those “play it anyway” cases. But let’s chat about why…
VIDEO GAMES
christcenteredgamer.com

Super Tux Kart (PC)

Developed By: Steve and Oliver Baker (original developers); "Benau"; "Alayan"; Marianne Gagnon "Auria"; Jean-Manuel Clemençon "Samuncle" Available On: Linux, macOS, Microsoft Windows, Android, Nintendo Switch (homebrew port) Genre: Racing. ESRB Rating: None specified. Number of Players: Singleplayer and Multiplayer modes (1-8 players locally, more possible on online servers) Price:...
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Nobody Saves The World Review (PC)

Nobody Saves The World Review: This Game Won’t Stay A Nobody. Nobody Saves The World takes the best parts of a lot of different genres and games and stuffs them into one strange casserole of a title. At times it feels like these elements shouldn’t work together. Still, somehow a Zelda style overworld mixes successfully with roguelike dungeons and transformation powers which give you a ton of options to approach each encounter.
VIDEO GAMES
softpedia.com

Time Master Review (PC)

Fire melts ice barriers. But they don’t scratch barrier blocks. So, my past self needs to reach a button to make that barrier transparent before my actual character, working in the present, launches the fireball that opens up the way to the level exit. In the meantime, both versions of my wizard need to find the best way to pick up crystal shards. If they manage to execute everything in about 12 seconds, even better.
VIDEO GAMES
christcenteredgamer.com

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds (PC)

Developed By: MAGES, Inc. Available On: Windows PC, Xbox 360, PlayStation Vita, (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 as Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Overdrive) ESRB Rating: E10+ for Everyone 10+, Fantasy Violence. Number of Players: 1-4 local or online multiplayer (mix and match) Price: $11.99. (Humble Store Link) Thank you Degica for...
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Expeditions: Rome Review (PC)

Expeditions: Rome Review – I came, I saw, I ended my turn. All the way back in 81 BC, it was a turning point in the life of a young Gaius Julius Caesar. He was stationed to a garrison on the island of Lesbos, and he played a key part in the siege of Mytilene, being awarded the civic crown for his valour. This boosted his military and political career, setting him on the path to becoming the ruler of the Roman Empire and one of the most famous leaders in world history. But what if things had played out differently? What if some other young aristocrat, effectively exiled from Rome because of the tense political situation, had stepped into the limelight instead? This is the story of Expeditions: Rome, a tactical RPG with a scope just as sweeping as its alternative historical setup.
VIDEO GAMES
fingerguns.net

Gravity Chase Review (PC) – You Spin Me Right ’round, Baby

An admirable attempt at the zero-g racing genre, Gravity Chase is fast fun but ultimately can’t keep pace with the likes of Radial-G and WipEout. The Finger Guns Review. Since Sony seem happy to let WipEout languish as a mobile card game, and Nintendo have forgotten that F-Zero exists, it has been left to indie developers to continue the legacy of the zero-g racer. Radial-G, Pacer, Antigraviator, Lightfield and many more have kept the lanterns burning for the fans of the genre’s luminaries. Often that’s been done on a budget far smaller that those that pioneered these games. Gravity Chase [Steam link] is the latest in the genre from an indie developer. Repixel8 have history in the racing genre, having made Formula Retro Racing and, more importantly, Velocity G. Gravity Chase is essentially a sequel to the latter game, improving upon almost every aspect of it.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Headland (Switch) Review

A gentle action-adventure all about imagination and creativity. Headland is a far cry from developer Northplay’s previous Switch efforts, the virtuoso multiplayer-centric Conduct Together and Fly Together. In lieu of fast-paced transportation puzzles, this is a slower jaunt consisting of action-adventure levels where you control a kid fighting enemies while searching to restore his lost creativity. It’s not as transcendent as Northplay’s past games, but Headland is still an enjoyable playthrough filled with pleasant exploration and combat topped off with an endearing narrative.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Blackwind (PS4) - Review

Having been acquainted with Mobile Suits, Orbital Frames, EVA Units, A.G.W.S, and powered armors, I've come to accept a harsh reality, one that has nothing to do with baking cakes for friends or signing into law universal health care reforms. If I'm watching an adolescent step inside of something with two arms, two legs, and a head, death and destruction will follow in their wake - it's not my fault, those are the rules. Blackwind holds true to these guidelines, providing a healthy mix of chaotic combat, platforming, and puzzle solving. Some performance issues and rough edges are evident from a production value standpoint, but do little to hamper the fun to be had by everyone.
VIDEO GAMES

