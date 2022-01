In one of Ralf Rangnick’s early training sessions, the German barked an instruction in a manner that startled some of the Manchester United players. Looks were exchanged. Quips soon followed.Rangnick’s austere manner has become one of his more conspicuous characteristics, when he is actually on the training ground. Some of the players joke about how he’s “shouting again”. A few roll their eyes and wish he’d be less loud.It’s the sort of thing that irritates other figures around the club, since they feel this group really could do with a bit of order and discipline.Whatever the views on the current...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 HOURS AGO