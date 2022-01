MACON, Ga. – A thirty-point outburst in the second half led to the fourth consecutive league win for Mercer. 16 points from Amoria Neal-Tysor and a third double-double of the season for Jaron Dougherty led the Bears (11-5, 4-0 SoCon) to the 12-point victory over ETSU (1-14, 0-2 SoCon) behind 12 points and 11 boards. Endia Banks contributed 14 points and six rebounds while Shannon Titus added 11 points and 7 boards. Mercer held the visiting Bucs to 35% from the field and collected 18 second chance points while the Bucs just tallied a pair. Neal-Tysor drained all six of her attempts from the free throw line.

