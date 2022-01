WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Education has issued a Dear Colleague Letter (DCL) to Chief State School Officers detailing information about federal funds and resources available to support Afghan children and their families, who have recently arrived or may be arriving soon to states and school districts across the country. As part of Operation Allies Welcome, a unified approach led by the Department of Homeland Security to coordinate federal government efforts to support vulnerable Afghans, the Department stated that it recognizes the immediate and urgent need to provide high-quality, culturally responsive education to Afghan newcomers—inclusive of primary, secondary, and English language learning as well as social-emotional learning.

