ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate change’s adverse effects on health starts in the womb, studies find

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZ2PF_0dmU09x300

Rising temperatures around the world as a result of climate change are having a devastating effect on foetuses, babies and infants, studies have found.

Scientists from six different studies determined that climate change is causing – among other adverse outcomes – the increased risk of premature birth, increased hospitalisation of young children and weight gain in babies.

The separate studies have just been published in a special issue of the journal Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology.

The journal’s guest editors Professor Gregory Wellenius and Professor Amelia Wesselink from the Boston University School of Public Health said that a growing body of evidence indicates the ways in which extreme heat, hurricanes and wildfire smoke can increase the risk of pre-term birth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xGGie_0dmU09x300
One of the studies found that pre-term births were 16% more likely in areas experiencing heat-waves (Cathal McNaughton/PA) (PA Archive)

One of the studies found that pre-term births were 16% more likely in areas experiencing heatwaves. Researchers did this by looking at one million pregnant women between 2004 and 2015 in the high temperature region of New South Wales, Australia.

Similar findings were observed in a study that assessed the link between ambient heat and spontaneous pre-term birth between 2007-2011 in the hot climate of Harris Country, Texas. The day after mothers were exposed to heatwave temperatures, their risk of premature birth was 15%.

Another study in the journal which analysed 200,000 births in Israel found links between high temperature and weight gain during the first year of life. Of the 20% exposed to night-time temperature, 5% had a higher risk of rapid weight gain.

An accompanying study found that as the frequency and intensity of wildfires have increased dramatically over the past two decades in the western US, there had been a 32% rise in a rare condition typically associated with air pollution among pregnant women. Foetal gastroschisis is an abdominal wall defect that is rare, but “increasing in prevalence,” according to Prof Wellenius and Prof Wesselink.

Writing in the special edition of the journal which looked at rising temperatures as well as wildfires and pollution on babies and foetuses, the professors and co-editors said: “The evidence is clear: climate hazards, particularly heat and air pollution, do adversely impact a wide range of reproductive, perinatal and paediatric health outcomes.

Failure to urgently address the reproductive, perinatal and paediatric health impacts of climate change will perpetuate and worsen reproductive injustices.

“The expected pace of continued climate change and resulting impacts on our physical and mental health and wellbeing calls for decisive and immediate action on adaptation.”

The professors added that the evidence also found that mothers from more marginalised populations are at much higher risk of being exposed to climate hazards, and were also less resilient to the effects of these hazards due to systematic and structural oppression.

They continued: “Our climate has already changed profoundly due to human activity and these changes are broadly harmful to our health, with some communities and individuals affected much more than others. Reproductive justice is ‘…the human right to maintain personal bodily autonomy, have children, not have children, and parent the children we have in safe and sustainable communities’.

“Failure to urgently address the reproductive, perinatal and paediatric health impacts of climate change will perpetuate and worsen reproductive injustices, wherein the most marginalised populations will be deprived of their ability to procreate and safely parent their children.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Former Vogue creative director Andre Leon Talley dies aged 73

Former Vogue creative director Andre Leon Talley has died aged 73, his representatives said. The “indomitable” fashion designer and journalist died on Tuesday in New York, TAA PR said in a statement. During a career spanning five decades he befriended big names in the fashion world including Yves...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Psilocybin Does Not Produce Adverse Effects On Cognition Or Emotional Function, New Study Finds

A new study is shedding light on the safety profile of psilocybin, the active ingredient in so-called “magic mushrooms.”. Published on Tuesday in the Journal of Psychopharmacology, the study looks at the effects of psilocybin in the cognitive and emotional functions of healthy volunteers. While psilocybin is known for its ability to reduce depression in the long term, its effects on cognitive function remain understudied.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Newswise

Study Shows Climate Change Will Lead to Increase in Kidney Stones

Newswise — Philadelphia, January 10, 2022—Rising temperatures due to climate change will lead to an increase in cases of kidney stones over the next seven decades, even if measures are put in place to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new study by researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). Based on data from South Carolina, the study found the increase will be steeper if no action is taken, but an uptick will occur even with mitigation actions, costing the state healthcare system approximately $57 million in the latter scenario and $99 million if nothing is done. The findings were published today in Scientific Reports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
EurekAlert

Tiger shark migrations altered by climate change, new study finds

University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science. A new study led by scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science revealed that the locations and timing of tiger shark movement in the western North Atlantic Ocean have changed from rising ocean temperatures. These climate-driven changes have subsequently shifted tiger shark movements outside of protected areas, leaving the sharks more vulnerable to commercial fishing.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Western Us#Climate Change Adaptation#Journal#Prof Wellenius
The Independent

‘Nocebo effect’ may be behind two-thirds of Covid vaccine symptoms, study suggests

Nearly two-thirds of reported adverse effects to vaccination against Covid-19, such as headaches and fatigue, could be due to the “nocebo” effect – a negative version of the placebo effect – a new study has suggested.While under the placebo effect, a person’s health improves after taking treatment with no pharmacological therapeutic benefit, such as a sugar pill, or a syringe full of saline, the nocebo effect occurs when individuals experience unpleasant side effects after a similar treatment, the scientists at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in the US said.The researchers assessed data from 12 clinical trials of Covid-19...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
News-Topic

Unlucky in Love? It Can Damage Men's Health, Study Finds

TUESDAY, Jan. 11, 2022 - (HealthDay News) -- Men who are broken-hearted or just unlucky in love could be more likely to have health-damaging inflammation, new research suggests. Serious breakups and solo living for many years may increase the risk of ill health and death — but apparently only for...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
natureworldnews.com

Africa's 'Great Green Wall' May Have Profound Effects on Climate Change

As the Sahel's vegetation grows, new climate models reveal that it might exacerbate the West African monsoon. Africa's "Great Green Wall" initiative is a suggested line of trees of about 8,000-kilometer whose role is to prevent the Sahara from extending southward. Observations from the past and future imply that this...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
foodsafetynews.com

Study finds climate change could worsen microbial contamination of raw milk

Climate change could have a big impact on the microbiological quality of raw milk in Europe, according to a study. While many organisms suffer from the increased temperatures of climate change, some E. coli strains seem to be thriving. The danger is they have the potential to adapt to withstand the pasteurization process.
ENVIRONMENT
Wicked Local

THE ADDICTED GARDENER: The effects of climate change are before us

It’s the end of another year – 2021. And what a year it was! Extreme weather events wreaked havoc across the world due to climate change, from droughts and wildfires to flooding and severe storms. A cyclone in Mozambique killed over 20 people, while tens of thousands of...
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Warn That More Worrisome COVID Variants are Coming After Omicron

It’s not a secret that some optimistic public voices are saying that Omicron will be the last major COVID variant. They add faith in the theory that the ongoing pandemic is approaching its end, along with all of the restrictions and lockdowns that countries across the world have imposed.
SCIENCE
hhsbanner.com

The Effects of Global Climate Change on Mosquito-Borne Illnesses

Global climate affects all living things here on Earth. These changes typically involve endangerment, and sometimes even extinction, for many organisms. Mosquitoes, however, are one of the few species on this planet that benefit from the rapid rise in global temperatures. According to distinguished Professor Steven Juliano and Associate Professor...
ENVIRONMENT
ijpr.org

Climate change degrading Oregon coastal ecosystems, study suggests

Climate change is weakening communities of colorful creatures in the rocky intertidal zone on the Oregon coast. Many Oregonians learn about these ecosystems on tidepooling trips to the beach. New research from Oregon State University suggests that the intricate and visually stunning communities of sea stars, anemones, mussels and more are struggling to recover after disturbances to their environment.
OREGON STATE
contagionlive.com

High False-Positive Rate with Rapid Antigen Test for SARS-CoV-2 Linked to Single Batch from Manufacturer

Study finds high false positive results with one batch of a rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 but "very low" overall false positive rate. Although the overall rate of false positive rapid antigen tests for SARS-CoV-2 was very low in a study of over 900,000 tests administered in Canada, investigators found that 42% of positive tests were false, with a high cluster from one batch of tests from a single manufacturer.
SCIENCE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy