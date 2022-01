The Golden State Warriors have been one of the best teams in the NBA so far in the 2021-22 season and that has been mostly without their second-best player, former NBA All-Star, Klay Thompson. As Thompson slowly regains his footing after two and a half years away from the court due to injuries, he is also slowly developing back into one of the game’s best shooters and defenders. The shooting prowess was on full display on Tuesday night when he put up this shot at 1.3 seconds before the halftime buzzer.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO