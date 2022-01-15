Photo gallery: West Ridge at David Crockett basketball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Mac McClung recorded a dominating performance for the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday night. The shooting guard from Gate City scored 33 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in a 117-113 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Howard University's bid to knock off Notre Dame at home fell short. But, for once, the future looks bright for HU hoops.
Former Dobyns-Bennett quarterback Zane Whitson is heading to Carson-Newman. Whitson, who spent one season at Middle Tennessee State and entered the transfer portal last week, announced Tuesday on Twitter that he’s joining the Eagles. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Whitson redshirted this past season and has four years of eligibility remaining.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — More looks from West Virginia’s 77-68 loss to Baylor on Tuesday at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers shot just 39.3% from the field and had only 10 assists in the loss. Click on any photo to launch the gallery.
JOHNSON CITY — Jalen Johnson was almost a Buc. Now, he’s a member of the opposition. When Mercer’s basketball team visits Freedom Hall to face East Tennessee State, Johnson is expected to play a big role. The former Tennessee and Wake Forest guard is averaging 14.6 points a game and shooting 46% from 3-point range for the Bears.
Minisink Valley quarterback Kai Colon was named the 2021 New York State Class A Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the New York State High School Football Coaches Association on Wednesday.
He is the first Minisink Valley player and only the third Section IX football player to receive the Scholar-Athlete of the Year award
The first home tilt of 2022 for Washington State men’s basketball (10-7 overall, 3-3 conference) highlighted the highs and lows in Year 3 of the Kyle Smith era. Defensive dominance and promising showings by young talent was paired with inexplicable scoring droughts and late-game emotional collapses. The Cougars split the weekend with a 57-62 loss to Stanford (10-5, 3-2) but avoided the sweep with a bounce back win over California (9-9, 2-5) by a score of 65-67.
