The Colorado Avalanche ink out a win against the Minnesota Wild on MLK day. The Avalanche were on a roll in the first period, but as the game went on the Wild crawled back to take the game to overtime. The Avalanche were not going to be denied a win regardless and won it in a shootout. Rudo, Blais, and AJ talk it all out on today’s postgame show.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO