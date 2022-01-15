ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avs Game 34 Grades: Surviving the Coyotes

By AJ Haefele
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePavel Francouz – B The truth here is that his play in regulation wasn’t great. Two of...

Coyotes Game 37 Recap: Coyotes score 5 in big win over Canadiens

The Arizona Coyotes needed a bounceback game after getting outplayed by the Colorado Avalanche. They got that tonight with a 5-2 win over the Montréal Canadiens. The Coyotes took the lead early with two goals in the first ten minutes. Travis Boyd got the team started when he found some room in the faceoff circle. He picked up a pass from Nick Schmaltz, turned, and fired past Cayden Primeau putting the Coyotes up 1-0 just over the five minutes mark.
Habs Lose an Ugly Game to Coyotes

HabsWorld.net -- The battle to climb out of the NHL’s basement was an afternoon affair in Arizona as the Habs got a rare game against the Coyotes on Monday. Montreal welcomed back another veteran as Josh Anderson was placed on the top line next to Nick Suzuki and Mike Hoffman. The second line remained together as Jonathan Drouin played with Rem Pitlick and Christian Dvorak. The third line featured Artturi Lehkonen, Jake Evans, and Joel Armia, which left a kids line of Ryan Poehling and Cole Caufield that was completed by Laurent Dauphin. The blue line saw a similar top-four to last week as Alexander Romanov joined Jeff Petry while David Savard and Ben Chiarot remained together. The final pair was Brett Kulak and Chris Wideman. The biggest surprise likely came in the crease as the Habs opted for young Cayden Primeau, meaning that Samuel Montembeault should be the starter on Tuesday night in Dallas.
Avs beat Wild, lose Kuemper in thrilling shootout

Whew. Ok. That one was a doozy. The MLK Day matinee saw the Colorado Avalanche win what turned out to be a throwback Avs-Wild rivalry game by outlasting the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout. The story of today should be that we saw a really fun, classic hockey game between two teams that have a history of really not…
Avs Fans vote Nazem Kadri in to NHL All-Star Game

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Avalanche faithful were able to right a wrong ahead of the NHL All-Star game. Nazem Kadri, a first time All-Star, is now headed to the big game after the “Last Man In” fan voting campaign. The forward was one of 40 players on the bubble from around the league. Kadri was voted as the Central Division’s final player.
Avalanche Review Game 36: Pavel Perfect in the Shootout

A game that’s hard to feel comfortable about still ultimately ended in an Avalanche win. With a bit of controversy on both sides, the Avs and Pavel Francouz deserve credit for getting the job done.
Timo Meier Becomes First San Jose Shark to Score 5 Goals in One Game

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – On Monday, San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier achieved something that hadn’t been done in an NHL game since 1994 – score five goals by himself – and he did it with a period to spare. Meier, who was named to the NHL All-Star game last week for the first time in his career, scored five goals against the Los Angeles Kings within the first 40 minutes of their match in L.A. Monday. The Sharks beat the Kings 6-2. Timo Meier scores his fifth goal this afternoon to set a new franchise record for goals in a...
DNVR Avalanche Podcast: Nazem Kadri makes first career All-Star Game

Nazem Kadri makes the NHL All-Star game. He gets in with a massive amount of fan votes. He has played at a high-quality level and he deserved to make his first-ever All-Star game. The fellas also go through what the new testing protocols will be and what is going on with Bowen Byram. All that and much more on today’s show with Rudo, AJ, and Jesse.
