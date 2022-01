The Detroit Red Wings currently have seven prospects, three forwards, two defensemen, and two goaltenders, playing junior hockey in North America. Two players, Cross Hanas and Alex Cotton, must be signed to entry-level contracts this summer or they can become free agents. Goaltender Sebastian Cossa has already signed his entry-level deal. The remaining players have at least one more year before they need to sign with Detroit.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO