ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Tesco launches prepaid debit card with linked savings account

By Rupert Jones
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wSKu5_0dmTvOks00
Clubcard Pay+ is not designed to be used as a main bank account.

Tesco’s banking arm has launched a prepaid debit card with a linked savings account that is available to the 20 million customers who hold one of the retailer’s Clubcards.

The new offering, called Tesco Clubcard Pay+, is designed to help people to budget and save, the company said. You can top up the debit card from any UK bank account.

Clubcard Pay+ is not designed to be used as your main bank account, and it should not be confused with a fully fledged current account. It does not have an overdraft, you cannot set up direct debits, and there are fees to be aware of.

Customers get a payment account with a debit card that can be used anywhere Visa is accepted, plus a savings account called Round Up.

Shoppers can add money to their Clubcard Pay+ account – allowing them to ringfence their grocery spend if they wish – by linking it to any UK bank account, using the Tesco Bank app.

Customers can also opt to “save while they shop” by rounding up their purchases to the nearest pound, with the difference being paid into the Round Up account.

This account pays a variable 0.25% interest, and shoppers can manage it via the app. Your Round Up balance can be transferred out of your account at any time.

Several other UK banks, including Lloyds, Halifax and the new digital player Chase, offer similar features that let people turn their spare change into savings. Interest rates on these vary: some of the eligible accounts at Lloyds Bank pay as little as 0.01%, while Chase is currently offering 5%.

The launch of this new way to pay comes only weeks after Tesco Bank shut down all its current accounts.

Pay+ was initially offered to a limited number of customers last March and is now available to all Clubcard members living in the UK and aged 18 or over.

The debit card acts as your Clubcard.

As an extra perk, for the first 100 days after an account is opened, customers receive one extra Clubcard point for every £1 spent in Tesco with Clubcard Pay+.

In addition to the points collected in Tesco, you also get one Clubcard point for every £8 spent outside Tesco (there are some exclusions).

There are a number of things that Clubcard Pay+ does not allow, including direct debits and standing orders.

Also watch out for the fact that if your account balance goes below zero – for example, if a shop accepts a payment without checking there is enough money in your account – you will need to top it up immediately. If you don’t, Tesco Bank says: “We may take steps to suspend and ultimately close your Clubcard Pay+ and Round Up accounts.” However, the bank will not hit you with fees for refusing or allowing payments linked to a lack of funds.

At the moment, the bank is not offering joint accounts or allowing other people to be added to the account but that could change later.

This is not a great card to use abroad: a 2.75% foreign exchange fee applies to all Clubcard Pay+ debit card transactions made outside the UK. If you make an overseas ATM cash withdrawal in a foreign currency (excluding the euro), you will need to pay an additional 1% cash withdrawal fee.

Money held in the accounts is protected up to a total of £85,000 by the official Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

This move represents an expansion of Tesco Bank’s financial services ambitions after it closed down all its current accounts in November last year, seven years after launching into that market.

The MoneySavingExpert.com website says that while Clubcard Pay+ could be an easy way to pick up some extra points in the short-term, “in the long-term it’s possible to earn much more in points or cashback using a rewards credit card, provided you only use this for normal spending and pay it off in full each month”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Claim your own tax rebates, Which? warns, as payers lose thousands to refund firms

Taxpayers are being warned off using third parties to claim rebates, as they could forfeit up to half the money owed in fees.Consumers may be eligible for a tax rebate if they have paid too much tax, perhaps from current or previous jobs, on interest from savings or PPI, on foreign income or from pension payments.Tax refund companies typically take cuts of 25 per cent to 48 per cent, and when additional service costs are added, customers are sometimes left with less money than the firm which processed their rebate, with some even using HMRC styling, colours and fonts to entice...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prepaid Debit Card#Checking Account#Savings Accounts#Clubcards#Tesco Clubcard Pay#Clubcard Pay#Visa#Tesco Bank#Lloyds Bank
The Independent

Cashback in shops ‘not enough on its own to plug gaps in fragile cash system’

Nearly half of people are unlikely to request cashback at the till in shops and such initiatives will not be enough on their own to plug gaps in the UK’s “fragile” cash system, according to Which?A survey carried out for the consumer group found that some people view taking out money in this way as inconvenient, or even a security risk.The UK Government has said it will legislate to protect the future of cash, and various industry efforts to maintain access are gathering pace, such as being able to request cashback without making a purchase in shops.Changes made in 2021...
RETAIL
thepaypers.com

Banks expect Request to Pay to challenge direct debits and payment cards

UK-based Icon Solutions has released a new survey of global banks, ‘Demistifying Request to Pay: An Industry Perspective’, which shows that Request to Pay may challenge established payment methods. ‘Demystifying Request to Pay: An Industry Perspective’ surveys over 50 industry stakeholders, including global retail and corporate banks, to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
GOBankingRates

Comenity Bank Review: High Yield Savings Accounts From a Known Store Credit Card Issuer

Comenity Capital Bank is best known for the retail store credit cards it issues for retailers such as Victoria's Secret, Wayfair and Williams Sonoma. But you can access more than credit from the financial institution through its Comenity Direct banking arm. This in-depth Comenity Direct review will highlight how the banking side works and if it's the right choice for you.
CREDITS & LOANS
thebalance.com

Should You Open a Business Savings Account?

Savings accounts are common for personal use, but as a small business owner, you also may have considered whether it’s worth opening this type of account for your business. To help guide your decision, we’ll discuss what business savings accounts are; cover their benefits and limitations; address the timing of when to open a business savings account; and answer some frequently asked questions on the topic.
PERSONAL FINANCE
invisiblepeople.tv

Boston Fintech Company Offers Homeless People Prepaid Debit Cards

A new Boston-area fintech company is providing local people experiencing homelessness with prepaid debit cards as a way of finding both stable housing and autonomy. Known as GiveCard, the company typically sends cardholders $250 per month for three months. Since launching in April, the company has given more than 180 cards to people who applied through their website. Recipients can use the cards almost anywhere, although casinos, liquor stores, and automated teller machines are excluded.
BOSTON, MA
BoardingArea

Save $100 on First Amazon Business Account Order

Amazon has a new offer for business accounts. You can save $100 on your first purchase when you register for Amazon Business and make a purchase of $300 or more. The offer is targeted, but you can try using the promo code to see if it works for you. Let’s take a look at the details.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

120K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy