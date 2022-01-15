ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

50kg is the minimum weight to do what? The Saturday quiz

By Thomas Eaton
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yB2fc_0dmTvMzQ00
Photograph: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

The questions

1 Which Norfolk woman wrote the earliest autobiography in English?

2 Which world leader has the most Twitter followers?

3 The Blackwood convention is used in what game?

4 Who said: “We didn’t land on Plymouth Rock; the rock was landed on us”?

5 50kg is the minimum weight to do what?

6 Which 60s group was named for its members’ lack of height?

7 Which sport is played by the Nottingham Hellfire Harlots?

8 Whose death precipitated the Wars of the Diadochi?

What links:

9

Philip Glass; Robert De Niro; Vladimir Putin; Fred Housego?

10 Ash; battleship; fossil; slate (46 to go)?

11 Fundus; body; antrum; pylorus?

12 Jim Laker; Anil Kumble; Ajaz Patel?

13 Kate Winslet and Judi Dench; Kate Winslet and Gloria Stuart?

14 Singel; Herengracht; Keizersgracht; Prinsengracht?

15 Sarah Amherst; George Montagu; Thomas Bewick; Francesco Cetti?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCKlN_0dmTvMzQ00
Unlocked the Plymouth Rock clue? Photograph: Dee/Getty Images

The answers

1 Margery Kempe.

2 Narendra Modi (Indian PM, 73.5m).

3 Bridge.

4 Malcolm X.

5 Donate blood.

6 Small Faces.

7 Roller derby.

8 Alexander the Great.

9 One-time taxi drivers.

10 Fifty shades of grey.

11 Regions of the human stomach.

12 Cricketers who took all 10 wickets in a Test innings.

13 Played younger and older version of same character: Iris Murdoch in Iris; Rose in Titanic.

14 Main canals of Amsterdam.

15 Gave names to birds: Lady Amherst’s pheasant; Montagu’s harrier; Bewick’s swan; Cetti’s warbler.

