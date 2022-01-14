ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Bristol-Myers’ Loss to Gilead Over Immunotherapy Will Stand

bloomberglaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected a request by. and its Kite unit over a pioneering technique...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Is Bristol Myers Squibb Stock A Better Pick Over This Vaccine Company?

We think that Bristol Myers Squibb stock (NYSE: BMY) currently is a better pick compared to Pfizer stock (NYSE: PFE), given its better growth prospects and comparatively lower valuation of 3.0x trailing revenues, compared to 4.7x for Pfizer. This gap in valuation can be attributed to Pfizer’s stellar sales growth since the beginning of the pandemic, driven by a very high demand for its Covid-19 vaccine. However, looking forward, Bristol Myers Squibb is likely to outperform Pfizer, as we discuss in the sections below. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis Bristol Myers Squibb vs Pfizer: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below. We compare these two companies given that they have similar revenue bases.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Bristol Myers Squibb Looks Strong In 2022, Century Deal Can Help Establish Cell Therapy Leadership

During the JPM Healthcare conference last week, Bristol Myers gave a bullish presentation outlining how it plans to grow revenues in the low double digits this decade. The value of US pharma Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) stock has decreased by -2% over the past 12 months after building some real momentum last year, reaching a price of $69 by late August, the share price fell back to $54 in mid-December, but has recovered to $65 at the time of writing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gilead#Patent#Immunotherapy#Bristol Myers Loss#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Federal Circuit
MyChesCo

Century Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb Enter into Strategic Collaboration

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced a research collaboration and license agreement to develop and commercialize up to four induced pluripotent stem cell (“iPSC”) derived, engineered natural killer cell (“iNK”) and / or T cell (“iT”) programs for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The first two programs include a program in acute myeloid leukemia and a program in multiple myeloma, which could incorporate either the iNK or a gamma delta iT platform. Bristol Myers Squibb has the option to add two additional programs which can be nominated subject to certain conditions agreed with Century in the agreement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pharmaceutical-technology.com

iOnctura targets the tumor stroma interface to win over immunotherapy resistance

The Swiss firm is advancing its cancer therapies in the clinic while it gears up to raise funds. Checkpoint inhibitors have revolutionized the field of cancer immunotherapy over the last decade, but some tumors continue to develop resistance against such treatments. The Swiss biotech iOnctura plans to overcome this by developing therapies that target the tumor stroma immune interface, says CEO Catherine Pickering.
CANCER
The Press

BioAtla Announces Clinical Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Study Mecbotamab Vedotin (BA3011) and Ozuriftamab Vedotin (BA3021) in Combination with Opdivo® (nivolumab) for Treatment of Solid Tumors

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into a clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to investigate BioAtla's two lead CAB-ADC candidates, BA3011 and BA3021, in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's anti-PD-1 therapy Opdivo® (nivolumab).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cancer
Seeking Alpha

BioAtla collaborates with Bristol Myers Squibb for lead assets

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) has added ~3.1% in the post-market after the company announced a clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to study its lead candidates BA3011 and BA3021 in combination with Bristol’s anti-PD1 therapy Opdivo (nivolumab). Accordingly, the two companies will jointly conduct the clinical studies for BA3011 and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
geekwire.com

Bristol Myers Squibb and Century Therapeutics’ deal for $150M could boost Seattle cell research

Cell therapy company Century Therapeutics will receive a $100 million up front payment and $50 million in equity investment from Bristol Myers Squibb in a deal announced Monday. Under the agreement, Bristol Myers Squibb will develop and commercialize up to four of Century’s programs for cancer therapies made from induced pluripotent stem cells, which can be generated from adult human tissue.
SEATTLE, WA
Seeking Alpha

Gilead: Veklury Revenues Set To Impress

Gilead (GILD) reported an impressive Q3 beat-and-raise at the end of October last year on the back of strong Veklury sales, but the market proceeded to punish the share price once again. It seems Gilead’s anemic base business is more important than COVID-19 related Veklury sales which analysts expect to vanish at any moment. We discussed the possibility of a Q3 Veklury-beat in our previous article, but do agree that Gilead’s underlying HIV and oncology platforms are ultimately its future, and indeed the share price has recovered as positive news flow trickled into the market in recent weeks. But a quarter later, we find ourselves predicting another material beat with the possibility that Veklury sales may go higher still in the beginning of 2022. It’s simply hard to ignore the constant onslaught of news about record COVID cases and packed hospitals struggling to treat an ever-growing wave of pandemic patients. In this article, we will once again walk through the statistics behind why Veklury sales should handily beat guidance and estimates and also explore what it might mean for Gilead if Veklury sales do just what management has been predicting and continue to produce material cash flow for several quarters to come.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FierceBiotech

Rewind: Roche returns to phase 2 after seeing post hoc signal in failed pivotal Huntington's trial

Ionis Pharmaceuticals-partnered tominersen looked to be down and out when Roche revealed the extent of its phase 3 failure in patients with Huntington's disease last year. But an encouraging signal in the wreckage of the clinical trial has offered a reprieve—and persuaded Roche to wind back to phase 2 to see whether the sign of efficacy holds up to rigorous study.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

Bristol Myers Squibb to restrict 340B discounts to safety net hospitals

Bristol Myers Squibb will limit 340B drug discounts for safety net hospitals' contract pharmacies, the drugmaker said in a Jan. 14 letter to hospitals. The policy, effective March 1, will apply new restrictions on access to all drugs other than its suite of immunomodulatory imide drugs, or IMiDs, for which the drugmaker is modifying access. Hospitals without an entity-owned pharmacy may select up to two contract pharmacies to receive 340B discounts, one to dispense IMiDs —which are already restricted to a limited number of pharmacies — and another to dispense non-IMiD products. Federal grantees may still use multiple contract pharmacies for non-IMiD products and one contract pharmacy for IMiDs. The policy does not affect pharmacies owned entirely by a 340B hospital.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Gilead Alleges $250 Million of Counterfeit HIV Drugs Were Sold Over 2 Years

Gilead Sciences reported that about $250 million of counterfeit versions of its HIV drugs, Biktarvy and Descovy, were sold to pharmacies over two years. In August 2021, the company said that unauthorized distributors sold counterfeits to pharmacies where original Gilead bottles had been tampered with and contained incorrect drugs. “After...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

Teva Wins Ruling Narrowing Antitrust Case Over Gilead HIV Drugs

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. succeeded in scaling back its potential antitrust exposure for allegedly helping delay generic versions of. blockbuster HIV drugs, when a federal judge in San Francisco ruled that some claims against Teva were filed too late. Judge Edward M. Chen narrowed the allegations against Teva, one of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phramalive.com

Prellis Biologics Announces Collaboration and License Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb

Prellis Biologics Announces Collaboration and License Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb. SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prellis Biologics, Inc. (Prellis), a Bay Area biotechnology company, announced today that it has entered into a multi-target drug discovery collaboration and licensing agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb utilizing Prellis Biologics’ first-in-class externalized human immune system (EXIS™) based on human lymph node organoids (LNO™). The collaboration leverages Prellis’ EXIS platform that can break tolerance mechanisms in vitro to create high affinity human antibodies targeting human proteins.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Fibrosarcoma Drugs Market is Estimated to Augment Growth by 2028 | Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Baxter International

Fibrosarcoma is a rare type of soft tissue malignant tumor composed solely of fiber-forming connective tissue called fibroblasts. Although this condition can occur at any age, it is commonly diagnosed between the age of 30-60 years. Individuals, who are suffering from genetic health conditions such as nevoid basal cell carcinoma syndrome, retinoblastoma, are more prone to have fibrosarcoma. However, the precise cause of the disease is unknown. Individuals going through radiation treatment or suffering from lymphedema or getting exposed to chemicals such as arsenic, or thorium dioxide vinyl chloride are more likely to suffer from fibrosarcoma. This disease is symptomized by muscular pain, which increases exponentially with time. It is diagnosed by bone lesions in the radiograph, followed by advanced imaging and laboratory test and confirmed by biopsy results. Treatment of the disease depends on the stage of the tumor during diagnosis. Surgery and radiation therapy are the treatment used for fibrosarcoma. Currently, a limited number of treatment methods and various side effects of chemotherapy such as hair loss or low blood platelet count are propelling demand for research and development activities in fibrosarcoma treatment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Bristol Myers Squibb Shares Are Still Undervalued

BMY appears ready to break out to new highs. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) entered 2022 with great momentum and should be expected to do well in the first half of the year. The blue-chip Pharma recently declined to the mid $50s, but is now trading around $65 per share. Despite this strong rebound, BMY remains a bargain, largely because the company also recently announced a 10% dividend increase, and a $15 billion increase to BMY's share repurchase plan. This appears likely to create a floor in share valuations at or around $60 going forward, and assist in potential market outperformance in the coming months.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) is trading higher Monday after the company announced a $5 billion buyback and issued FY22 financial guidance. Bristol-Myers said it plans to execute the accelerated share repurchase agreement during the first quarter of 2022. The buyback is part of the company’s previously disclosed multi-year $15 billion share repurchase authorization.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy