Bristol-Myers’ Loss to Gilead Over Immunotherapy Will Stand

Gilead (GILD) reported an impressive Q3 beat-and-raise at the end of October last year on the back of strong Veklury sales, but the market proceeded to punish the share price once again. It seems Gilead’s anemic base business is more important than COVID-19 related Veklury sales which analysts expect to vanish at any moment. We discussed the possibility of a Q3 Veklury-beat in our previous article, but do agree that Gilead’s underlying HIV and oncology platforms are ultimately its future, and indeed the share price has recovered as positive news flow trickled into the market in recent weeks. But a quarter later, we find ourselves predicting another material beat with the possibility that Veklury sales may go higher still in the beginning of 2022. It’s simply hard to ignore the constant onslaught of news about record COVID cases and packed hospitals struggling to treat an ever-growing wave of pandemic patients. In this article, we will once again walk through the statistics behind why Veklury sales should handily beat guidance and estimates and also explore what it might mean for Gilead if Veklury sales do just what management has been predicting and continue to produce material cash flow for several quarters to come.

