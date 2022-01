During the several years I lived among you in paradise — and on as many occasions as possible in the 15 years since — I have happily invested countless hours observing, appreciating and photographing the amazing wild creatures you are blessed to have at arm’s length. I have seen some great behavior by my fellow humans in their respect for each other and the animals; people remaining calm at bear jams is rare to see, as you who live there know, but even that happens now and again.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO