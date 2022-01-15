Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections opens scholarship applications

SARASOTA — Ron Turner, the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections, is accepting applications for a $1,200 scholarship from the Florida Supervisors of Elections (FSE).

The FSE will be offering a total of four scholarships to college/university juniors or seniors who have been a Florida resident for at least two years and are registered to vote in the county where applying for the scholarship.

To be eligible, applicants must be enrolled or accepted as a full-time student in a senior college or university in Florida, have maintained a “C” average or above the previous school year, and be either a political science, public or business administration, or journalism/mass communication major.

Additional requirements are listed on the application and in the guidelines, which can be found at: bit.ly/3zSKxbF

Applications can also be picked up at any of the Sarasota County elections offices including: Sarasota County Terrace Building, 101 S. Washington Blvd, 7th floor, Sarasota; R.L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice; and Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port.

The applications must be submitted to any of the above elections offices, including Supervisor of Elections at P.O. Box 4194, Sarasota, FL. 34230-4194, by March 11.

For more information, students or educational institutions can call 941-861-8606.