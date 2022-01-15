ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Brain wrinkles and folds matter – researchers are studying the mechanics of how they form

By By Mir Jalil Razavi Binghamton University, State University of New York
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33l33Y_0dmTtIO600

The human brain has been called the most complex object in the known universe. And with good reason: It has around 86 billion neurons and several hundred thousand miles of axon fibers connecting them.

Unsurprisingly, the process of brain folding that results in the brain’s characteristic bumps and grooves is also highly complex. Despite decades of speculation and research, the underlying mechanism behind this process remains poorly understood. As biomechanics and computer science researchers, we have spent several years studying the mechanics of brain folding and ways to visualize and map the brain, respectively.

Figuring out this complexity may help researchers better diagnose and treat developmental brain disorders such as lissencephaly, or smooth brain, and epilepsy. Because many neurological disorders emerge at the early stages of development, understanding how brain folding works can provide useful insights into normal and pathological brain function.

The mechanics of brain folding

The brain is made of two layers. The outer layer, called the cerebral cortex, is composed of folded gray matter made up of small blood vessels and the spherical cell bodies of billions of neurons. The inner layer is composed of white matter, consisting mostly of the neurons’ elongated tails, called myelinated axons.

In recent years, researchers have shown that mechanics, or the forces that objects exert on one another, play an important role in the growth and folding of the brain.

Among the several hypotheses that scientists have proposed to explain how brain folding works, differential tangential growth is the most commonly accepted because it’s well-supported by experimental observations. This theory assumes that the outer layer of the brain grows at a faster rate than the inner layer because of how neurons proliferate and migrate during development. This mismatch in growth rates puts increasing amounts of compressive forces on the outer layer, leading to overall instability of the growing brain structure. Folding these layers, however, releases this instability.

To better explain this theory, Jalil made a mechanical model of the brain that assigned a greater growth rate to the outer layer than the inner layer. As expected, this mismatch in growth rates caused the inner layer to block the outer layer from spreading out. Because the outer layer can’t expand further because of this blockage, it has to fold and buckle inside the inner layer to reach a more stable structure.

Another study using a 3D-printed hydrogel brain model also showed that a mismatch in growth rates results in folding.

This buckling happens because folding maximizes the brain’s surface-to-volume ratio, or the amount of surface area the brain has relative to its size. A higher surface-to-volume ratio allows the brain to pack in more neurons in a given space while decreasing the relative distance between them.

Jalil’s research team has also found that other mechanical factors also affect the eventual shape a developing brain will take, including the brain’s initial outer layer thickness and how stiff the two layers are relative to each other.

More recently, our simulation studies have shown that axons, the part of the neuron that helps it transmit electrical signals, play a role in regulating the brain’s folding process. Our model showed that brain ridges formed in areas with a high number of axons, while valleys formed in areas of low axon density. We confirmed these findings with neuroimaging and tissue samples from real human brains. This reinforces the importance that axon density plays in brain development and may speak to the origins of conditions like autism and schizophrenia that have irregular brain structure and connectivity.

Both of us are now in the process of developing more sophisticated models of the brain based on neuroimaging of real brains that will provide an even more detailed simulation of brain development.

The mechanics of brain disorders

Our brain models provide a potential explanation for why brains may form abnormally during development, highlighting the important role that the brain’s structure plays in its proper functioning.

Brains with abnormal folding patterns can result in devastating conditions. For example, a brain model with a thicker than usual outer layer forms fewer and larger ridges and valleys than one with normal thickness. At the extreme, this can result in a condition called lissencephaly, or smooth brain, that has a complete absence of brain folds. Many children with this condition have severely stunted development and die before age 10.

On the other hand, polymicrogyria has a thinner than usual outer layer and results in an excess of folding. This condition has also been replicated through mechanical modeling. People with this condition can have mild to severe neurological problems, including seizures, paralysis and developmental delays.

Scientists have also identified abnormal folding patterns in brain disorders such as schizophrenia and epilepsy.

Next steps in brain mechanics

Understanding the mechanisms behind brain folding and connectivity will provide researchers with the knowledge foundation to uncover their role in developmental brain disorders. In the long term, clarifying the connection between brain structure and function may lead to early diagnostic tools for brain diseases.

In the future, artificial intelligence may be able to give even more insight about the normal growth and folding of the human brain. But even with all these advancements in neuroscience, researchers like us have our work cut out for us as we continue trying to decipher the mystery of the most complex known structure in the universe.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fossil reveals spiky armoured dinosaur was sluggish, deaf, and less socially active

Some species of nodosaurids – a group of herbivorous armoured dinosaurs whose bodies were cluttered with bony plates and spikes – may have been sluggish, deaf, and lonesome, a new study of their fossil braincase has revealed.While many dinosaurs likely lived in groups, the research published in the journal Scientific Reports earlier this month has suggested that some nodosaurids may have preferred to live a socially less active life due to their inferior sense of hearing.The study assessed the fossil braincase of an Austrian dinosaur with a high-resolution computer tomograph scan to produce a digital three-dimensional cast. Analysis of...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Antibody From Recovered COVID-19 Patients Found To Substantially Reduce Severity of Disease

Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
CBS News

Rapid COVID-19 tests are highly accurate for kids, study finds

While PCR tests for COVID-19 have become the "gold standard" in detecting the virus, a new study says rapid tests are highly accurate when it comes to children and teens. A study by researchers from several universities and published in MedRxiv shows that rapid tests given to adolescents at school or at home has a similar accuracy to PCR tests.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Science#Brain Diseases#Human Brains
The Independent

A loss of smell from Covid-19 could be down to genetics, study suggests

A loss of smell from Covid-19 could be down to a genetic risk factor, a new study suggests.While the precise cause of sensory loss from Covid-19 remains unclear, scientists believe the virus damages cells in a part of the nose called the olfactory epithelium. Cells in this part of the nose protect olfactory neurons, which help humans smell.Using data from genetics testing company 23andMe, researchers in the US compared the genetic differences between people who tested positive for Covid-19 and lost their sense of taste or smell, and those who did not.They identified a locus – the specific position of...
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

How does excess sugar affect the developing brain throughout childhood and adolescence? A neuroscientist who studies nutrition explains

Parents often stress about their kids’ sugar intake, but it can be hard to know how much is too much – or what to do about it. Glucose – a simple sugar that forms the basis of most carbohydrate-rich food – is the primary source of energy for the brain. Healthy brains require a continuous source of energy and nutrients to fuel growth, learning and development. However, that doesn’t mean extra consumption of sugar is good for the developing brain. In fact, too much sugar can actually be detrimental to the normal growth of the brain. I am a clinical...
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
EurekAlert

Anxiety and PTSD linked to increased myelin in brain's gray matter

A recent study links anxiety behavior in rats, as well as post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in military veterans, to increased myelin — a substance that expedites communication between neurons — in areas of the brain associated with emotions and memory. The results, reported by scientists at the...
MENTAL HEALTH
KOMO News

Researchers study training the brain to fight pain

In the war against the opioid crisis. doctors are looking for new ways to fight pain. There's a drug-free option that providers say they know works, but they don't know exactly why. Now they're looking for help figuring it out. Researchers at UW Medicine are looking for people who are...
SEATTLE, WA
Neuroscience News

Research Clears up How Brain ‘Cleaners’ Fail in ALS

Summary: Findings point to microglial TREM2 as a potential target for the treatment of ALS. In preclinical studies, Mayo Clinic scientists and collaborators have identified the molecular mechanism used by the brain’s “cleaners” as they remove a problematic protein in the brain. This work, published in Nature...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
digg.com

How Your Brain Processes Rejection

No matter who you are, rejection hurts. Scientists are able to map the very-real processes behind our social aches — and learn how similar they are to physical pain.
HEALTH
buffalonynews.net

Study finds brain networks enable human conversation

New York [US], January 10 (ANI): According to a recent study, a brain circuit is active while we plan our spoken replies during a conversation. The research has been published in the 'Nature Journal'. The study focused on brain computations that enable such replies, which are planned before the end...
SCIENCE
dallassun.com

Anxiety cues in brain even in safe environment: Study

Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): A recent study led by an international team of researchers used virtual reality to understand the impact anxiety has on the brain and how brain regions interact with one another to shape behaviour. The study has been published in the 'Communications Biology Journal'. "These findings...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How Does Stress Affect the Brain?

Chronic stress can reduce the brain’s size and even alter its DNA, but building a collection of coping tools could help counter these changes. Stress isn’t inherently bad. Your stress response can help you avoid and survive potentially life threatening situations — but chronic stress can be a bit trickier.
HEALTH
upenn.edu

How one researcher is helping us better understand the brain through epigenetics

As a part of her research at the Korb Lab, Erica Korb, an assistant professor of genetics in the Perelman School of Medicine strives to understand mechanisms of epigenetic regulation in the brain. Epigenetic regulation—meaning how the world around us impacts gene expression—is essential to the function of neurons in the brain and aides with the creation of new memories, and more.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study sheds new light on how semantic information is organized in the brain

The human brain stores and organizes meaningful information in different regions and networks. While past neuroscience studies have examined some of these networks in great depth, the relationship and interactions between them is not yet entirely clear. Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley have recently carried out a study...
SCIENCE
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
24
Followers
544
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy