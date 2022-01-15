ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Profusely Illustrated review: Edward Sorel and all the golden ages of New York magazines

By Charles Kaiser
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ySraJ_0dmTtFjv00
A detail from a drawing by Ed Sorel shows, among others, Fran Lebowitz and Jackson Pollock.

At 92, Edward Sorel is the grand old man of New York magazines. For 60 years, his blistering caricatures have lit up the pages of Harper’s, the Atlantic, Esquire, Time, Rolling Stone and the Nation. He is especially revered for his work in Clay Felker’s New York in the late 60s and for work in the New Yorker under Tina Brown and David Remnick.

He has also worked for slightly less august titles, like Penthouse, Screw and Ramparts.

He is one of the foundational New Yorkers. Like Leonard Bernstein or E B White, Sorel absorbs the rhythms of the rambunctious city, using them to create an exaggerated, beguiling mirror of all he has experienced.

A very abbreviated list of his memories includes the Great Depression, Hitler and Mussolini, the Red Scare, Joe McCarthy, Lee Harvey Oswald, both Bushes, Clinton, Obama and Trump.

His memoir begins with a political frame. Like the unreconstructed lefty he is – he voted for Ralph Nader twice – he announces that he will show how the crimes of the previous 12 presidents made possible the catastrophe of Donald Trump.

He gives the CIA and the military industrial complex all the shame they deserve for an unending parade of coups and wars – from Iran, Guatemala and Chile to Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq. But he promises “these exposés will be brief”, so “it will only hurt for a few minutes”. On that he keeps his word.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKjGx_0dmTtFjv00
Ed Sorel takes on Richard Nixon and Chairman Mao. Photograph: Ed Sorel/Knopf

What gives Profusely Illustrated its charm and its power – besides 177 spectacular illustrations – are Sorel’s tales of New York, beginning with a childhood spent in a fifth-floor walk-up in the Bronx with a father he despised and a mother he adored.

Sorel spares no one, especially his “stupid, insensitive, grouchy, mean-spirited, fault-finding, racist” father, who he dreamed of pushing in front of a subway train when he was only eight or nine.

“When I grew older, I realized how wrong that would have been,” Sorel writes.

The motorman would have seen me.”

The first riddle that tortured him was why his amazing mother married his revolting father. She explained that a few months after her arrival in New York from Romania, at 16, she started work in a factory that made women’s hats. When one of the hat blockers noticed on her first day that she hadn’t left for lunch, he loaned her the nickel she needed. Later, the same blocker told her he would kill himself if she didn’t marry him. So that was that.

During a prolonged childhood illness that confined him to his bed, Ed started making drawings on cardboard that came back with shirts from a Chinese laundry. When he went back to school, the drawings were admired by his teacher at PS90, who told his mother young Ed had talent. She enrolled him in a Saturday art class at the other end of the city, the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn and then another at the Little Red School House, at the bottom of Manhattan.

At Little Red, thanks to the generosity of one Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, all the students were given a wooden box containing oil paints, brushes, turpentine and an enamel palette.

It was Ed’s “to keep so I could paint at home” – and it changed his life.

He gained admission to the highly competitive High School of Music and Art, and then to tuition-free art school at Cooper Union. But his teachers did nothing but delay his success: the fashion for abstraction was so intense, he wasn’t allowed to do the realistic work he loved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mXOs6_0dmTtFjv00
Ed Sorel’s Frank Sinatra Esquire cover. Photograph: Ed Sorel/Knopf

The Bronx boy who had been Eddie Schwartz was transformed after he discovered Julien Sorel, hero of Stendhal’s novel The Red and the Black. Julien was “a sensitive young peasant who hated his father, was appalled by the corruption of the clergy in 19th-century France, and was catnip to every woman he encountered”.

Five years later, Eddie changed his name to Sorel.

With Seymour Chast he founded Push Pin Studios, which after Milton Glaser joined, became the hottest design studio in New York. Sorel didn’t last long but when Glaser founded New York magazine with Felker a few years later, Sorel got the perfect outlet for his increasingly powerful caricatures.

His book’s pleasures include interactions with all the most important magazine editors of the second half of the last century, including George Lois, art director of Esquire in its heyday under Harold Hayes.

Gay Talese had written what would become a very famous profile, Frank Sinatra Has a Cold. The crooner had refused to pose for the cover, after Lois told him he wanted a close up with a cigarette in his mouth and a gaggle of sycophants eagerly trying to light it.

Lois asked Sorel for an illustration. It was an assignment that would give him “more visibility than I had ever had before”. He panicked and his first effort was a failure. But with only one night left, his “adrenalin somehow made my hand turn out a terrific drawing of Frank Sinatra”. It launched Sorel’s career. The original now hangs in the National Portrait Gallery.

The Village Voice, New York’s original counterculture newspaper, gave him a weekly spot. Sorel inked a memorable portrait of the New York Times editor Abe Rosenthal as a tank shooting a too-liberal columnist, Sydney Schanberg, after Schanberg was fired for attacking the news department from the op-ed page.

Tina Brown chose Sorel to do her first New Yorker cover. When Woody Allen and Mia Farrow split up, Sorel imagined a Woody & Mia Analysts Convention.

If you’re looking for a bird’s eye view of the glory days of magazine journalism, illustrated with drawings guaranteed to make you nostalgic for great battles of years gone by, Profusely Illustrated is perfect. When you’re done, you’ll be ready to rewatch Mad Men all over again.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Minyan review – tender coming-of-age tale of a gay Jewish New Yorker

In the Russian-Jewish community of Brighton Beach in Brooklyn in the 1980s, gay yeshiva student David (Samuel H Levine) is having an identity crisis. Closely monitored by his overbearing parents, he moves in with his newly widowed grandfather, Josef (Ron Rifkin), on the basis that he will complete the building’s “minyan” – the minimum number of people needed for communal worship. Josef’s apartment is only a few blocks away, but in such a tight-knit community it might as well be another country. From this new home, David begins to explore his sexuality, taking the train to a gay bar in the East Village, embarking on an affair with a gorgeous bartender, and reading James Baldwin’s Giovanni’s Room in the local library.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Cicada review – slow-burn gay drama with beautiful scenes of New York

There’s a lot going on in this fervent and cathartically personal movie from writer-director Matt Fifer, in which he himself stars as Ben, a young gay guy in New York who begins a relationship with Sam, played by Sheldon D Brown. (Brown also contributed personal material to story development, evidently in the form of personal trauma.)
MOVIES
The Guardian

Now Prince Andrew is facing trial, the palace must find a way to ‘de-royal’ him

Well, he’s surely sweating now. One by one, the options are running out for Prince Andrew. He has just lost his latest legal battle after Manhattan federal court judge Lewis Kaplan’s ruling today that the sexual abuse lawsuit against him should proceed to trial, despite his lawyers advancing a variety of technical arguments, including that Virginia Giuffre no longer lives in the US, that she agreed in a 2009 deal not to pursue claims against certain other people, and that the court summons had not been properly served. He now faces a long trial that is likely to cause considerable reputational damage to the royal family in a year when everyone was supposed to be celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
POLITICS
twi-ny.com

NEW YORK: AN ILLUSTRATED HISTORY WITH RIC BURNS AND JAMES SANDERS

When: Friday, January 14, free with advance RSVP, 8:00. Why: This past November, documentarian Ric Burns and architect, author, and filmmaker James Sanders released a revised and expanded version of their 1999 book, New York: An Illustrated History (Knopf, $75), a companion volume to PBS’s eight-part, seventeen-hour TV series that ran from 1999 to 2003. On January 14 at 8:00, Burns and Sanders will discuss the third edition of the book in a free, livestreamed National Arts Club discussion over Zoom.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
luxurytraveldiary.com

Review: Aman New York

Undoubtedly, one of the most exciting openings this Spring will be the Aman New York and in this review, we take a look at the delights you will find if you book into this brand new hotel. Aman New York consists of 83 hotel rooms, as well as restaurants, a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
townandcountrymag.com

Julia Garner and the Golden Age of Grift

A funny thing happened at the Albion Correctional Facility. When Julia Garner traveled to the prison outside Buffalo, New York, where Anna Delvey was being held, the actress discovered someone different from what she expected. “She’s actually really sweet,” the 28-year-old Garner says sheepishly of Delvey (née Sorokin), the socialite swindler who Garner plays in the Netflix series Inventing Anna. Garner allows that what Delvey did—bilk banks and friends alike out of hundreds of thousands of dollars—was “really bad,” but that when she met Delvey in prison, “she was extremely charming. She’s very gentle. But then her voice gets less soft-spoken when she wants something.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

André Leon Talley death: Vogue’s former creative director and editor-at-large dead at 73

Vogue magazine’s first African-American creative director André Leon Talley has died at the age of 73. Talley’s literary agent David Vigliano confirmed the news of his death on Tuesday (18 January).The former editor-at-large of Vogue died at a hospital in White Plains, New York. The exact cause of his death has not been revealed. Talley was Vogue magazine’s fashion news director from 1983 to 1987, and then its first African-American creative director from 1988 to 1995.Often regarded as a fashion icon, he was known for advocating for diversity in the global fashion industry.Talley also served as a stylist for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Brown
Person
Milton Glaser
Person
Edward Sorel
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Stendhal
Person
Eddie Schwartz
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
George Lois
Person
Mia Farrow
Person
Woody Allen
Person
David Remnick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Magazine#Frank Sinatra Has A Cold#Illustrations#Esquire#Time#Rolling Stone#Nation#The New Yorker#Penthouse#Screw#New Yorkers#Cia
The Guardian

Church must change its position on same-sex marriage

Thank you for your editorial (12 January) which highlighted the nonsensical state of the Church of England’s position on church weddings for LGBTQI+ individuals. As a gay, civilly partnered cleric, I would also like to thank you for drawing attention to the fact that I am prohibited by law from marrying my partner of 22 years – even in a civil ceremony – if I wish to continue ministering in the church I love, and had to give assurances that our relationship was wholly celibate before I was first ordained, three short years ago.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
Vietnam
Country
Iraq
The Guardian

Tsunami hits Tonga after underwater volcanic eruption

People have been forced to flee their homes and streets and buildings have flooded as tsunami waves crashed into Tonga’s main island of Tongatapu, following a huge underwater volcano explosion. A tsunami advisory was in effect for Hawaii, Alaska, the US Pacific coast and Japan, with reports of waves...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

120K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy