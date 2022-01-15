Great Gifts for the Hard-to-Shop-for People in Your Life

Gifts aren't everything, but when it comes to Valentine's Day, a token of your love can't hurt. As the holiday of love approaches, you may be scouring the internet for a great gift to win your guy's heart. Look no further than this curated list of fantastic options. Whether you're looking for a modern spin on a classic -- like a box of chocolates -- or you want something unique -- like a curated spice kit -- you'll find it here. There's something for every dude: a coffee table book for the music-lover, a gadget for the cook, a knife for the outdoorsman, a massage gun for the athlete, a plant for the gardener, and even a lovely robe for the couch potato. And for the practical guy? A shiny new beard trimmer, of course.

