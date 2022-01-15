ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Department of Transportation Launched Program Through Biden’s Infrastructure Law

The U.S. Department of Transportation today launched the historic Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program, made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure...

US launches $27bn bridge renewal push under Infrastructure Act

The US Department of Transportation on Friday fired the starting pistol on a programme worth more than $27bn to fix or replace some 15,000 bridges across the country. Made possible by President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which he signed into law on 15 November last year, the “Bridge Formula Program” announced by US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is claimed to be the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the Interstate highway system, which began in the 1950s.
Interior Department Announces Infrastructure Investments for Desalination, Water Reclamation and Reuse Projects - Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding Will Further Support Water Reliability in Western Communities

January 17, 2022 - WASHINGTON — Last week, the Department of the Interior announced three funding opportunities available to help Western communities create or expand clean, new water sources. The selected projects, which include desalination, and water reclamation and reuse projects, will be funded through investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and, when enacted, fiscal year 2022 appropriations.
U.S. DOT announces bridge investment program under Infrastructure Law

The U.S. Department of Transportation today launched the Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program, made possible by the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The program, to be administered by the Federal Highway Administration, represents the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the...
Biden administration launches program to fix 15,000 bridges

UNDATED (AP) – The Transportation Department is launching a $27 billion program to repair and upgrade U.S. bridges. It’s happening as part of the infrastructure law approved in November and comes as President Joe Biden tries to showcase how his policies are delivering for the public. The program is expected to help repair roughly 15,000 highway bridges. Biden plans to speak Friday about progress made in implementing the $1 trillion infrastructure package in the two months since he signed it into law. It’s an opportunity for a president whose economic and voting rights agenda has been stymied in the Senate to show his administration is working to make lives better.
Biden's infrastructure czar urges governors to appoint their own infrastructure implementation coordinators

President Joe Biden's infrastructure czar Mitch Landrieu sent letters to all the nation's governors on Tuesday urging them to appoint their own infrastructure implementation coordinators to smooth the rollout of the $1.2 trillion law. "We know that needs, capacity, and challenges can vary widely by locality," the letter from Landrieu,...
The US Department of Transportation could use crypto tokens incentives

The US Department of Transportation's (DOT) has announced it wants to fund research into crypto token incentives for drivers. Its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program unveiled a raft of proposed research areas, including one that proposes investigating the use of crypto tokens to incentivize approaches to what it calls ‘modality use by consumers.’
Infrastructure Construction
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Bill to exempt outfitters from Wyoming lodging tax basically 'cleanup legislation,' industry group says

(The Center Square) – State representatives plan on introducing a bill to once again make backcountry guides and outfitters exempt from Wyoming’s lodging tax. Guides and outfitters in the state have been seeing business boom since the pandemic ushered in a new age of outdoor recreation, but they have had to deal with an inconvenient change since 2020. Until just over a year ago, backcountry camps were always exempt from lodging taxes, but when rates went up and a new statute went into effect, backcountry...
AT&T, Verizon agree to delay 5G implementation at some airports

AT&T and Verizon agreed Tuesday to a partial delay in activating their 5G networks to allay airline safety concerns but several major international carriers said they were canceling or amending some US services. Telecom giants spent tens of billions of dollars to obtain 5G licenses last year but aviation industry groups have raised concerns about possible interference with airplanes' radio altimeters -- which can operate at the same frequencies -- particularly in bad weather. Japan's ANA and Japan Airlines were among the major airlines to announce flight cancellations on concerns over the 5G rollout, which had been scheduled for Wednesday. "The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has indicated that radio waves from the 5G wireless service may interfere with aircraft altimeters," ANA said in a statement.
US airlines warn of 'chaos' if 5G not limited near airports: letter

The chief executives of America's largest airlines warned ahead of Wednesday's 5G service rollout that the technology should be limited near US airports, or risk "significant operational disruption" to travel and shipping. "We are writing with urgency to request that 5G be implemented everywhere in the country except within the approximate 2 miles of airport runways as defined by the FAA on January 19, 2022," the CEOs wrote in a Monday letter, which was obtained by AFP -- and also signed by shipping giants FedEx and UPS. The Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday it had approved some transponders to be safely operated within areas where 5G will be deployed, clearing "as many as 48 of the 88 airports most directly affected by 5G C-band interference." The airlines are worried that remaining limitations at those airports, as well as a large amount of equipment still uncertified, could cause major disruptions.
