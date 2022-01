The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making significant investment to help support climate smart agricultural practices. A total of $9 million is being allocated to bolster new Cooperative Extension and USDA Climate Hubs partnerships. The investment is being made as part of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Agriculture and Food Research Initiative (AFRI). The University of California, Davis will be receiving $1.5 million as part of the USDA investment.

