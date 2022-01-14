ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas County looking for new softball umpires

By Miles Vance
 7 days ago

New umpires must be 14 and older, will receive training and get paid $30 to $50 per game.

Do you like the great outdoors?

Do you have a good feel for softball and competition?

How about money? You like money?

Then becoming a softball umpire with Clackamas County might just be the thing for you.

Qualified applicants: must be 14 years old or older; over 18 must be able to pass a background check; must attend two four-hour training sessions (on Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27) and one on-field training March 5; must take and pass the USA Umpire test; must have been vaccinated (with or without booster) against COVID-19 no later than Jan. 15, 2022.

Umpires are paid by the game, with fastpitch umpires receiving $50 per game (including first-year umpires) and slowpitch umpires receiving $30 per game.

Umpires get to determine when and how often they work, and assistance is available to offset the cost of umpire's gear and uniforms for youth fastpitch umpires.

For more information or to register your interest, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

