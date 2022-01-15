Tonga volcano generates tsunami, U.S. tsunami monitor said

Heavy rains in Madagascar have flooded parts of the capital city, Antananarivo, killing 10 people and making more than 12,000 homeless, officials said Wednesday.With the rains continuing and a possible cyclone approaching the Indian Ocean island, officials warned of potential landslides in the capital city, which is built on steep hills. President Andry Rajoelina has called an emergency meeting over the flooding crisis, his office announced.At least 2,400 residences in the capital are flooded and low-lying areas of the city are in deep water, officials said. Six houses in higher parts of the city have collapsed because of the...
