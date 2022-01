One death and 21 confirmed cases of dengue were reported early in 2022 in the Metropolitan Region, according to the director of the Metropolitan Health Region, Israel Cedeño. He mentioned that the deceased person was from the district of Tocumen, a 65-year-old woman with problems of hypertension and other comorbidities, she presented symptoms of high fever, abdominal pain and severe dengue, who presented late to seek medical attention, so her condition worsened.

