The Dallas Cowboys’ performance in Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game was essentially summed up by one sequence in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys were trailing the San Francisco 49ers 23-7 early in the fourth quarter and faced a 4th and 5 from their own 48-yard line. Dallas sent out its punt team, much to the frustration of the crowd, but it turned out to be a fake. The play succeeded, with punter Bryan Anger finding cornerback C.J. Goodwin for a 16-yard reception and a first down.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO