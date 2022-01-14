ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If Your Car Has No Heat, This Is What It Could Mean

By Bob Lacivita
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even in warm climates, a working car heater is much appreciated on chilly mornings. And in cold climates, a properly functioning heating system is essential. A malfunctioning heater blowing cold air prevents the defroster from removing ice and fog from the windshield, creating dangerous driving conditions. Don’t ignore...

_Samuel_
4d ago

It means extra layers of clothing, Ice scraper in your left hand, scraping away at the windshield while steering with your right hand. This is how I drove to highschool back on the day. 🤣

I Believe J:14:6
4d ago

change your thermostat check your coolent level check heater core make sure the blower fan is running change the in cabin air filter

Smell My Finger
4d ago

It means it’s time to go to WalMart and buy a Mr Heater and 20# LP cylinder. Seatbelt it in the passenger seat and your good to go.

