EUGENE, Ore. — Police have identified six people shot outside a concert Friday in Oregon, and confirmed they are all either in stable condition or out of the hospital. The Register-Guard reports five people from Oregon and one person from California were gathered at a porch area behind a music and community events venue in Eugene called WOW Hall before the shooting around 9:30 p.m. Police say three of those injured are hip-hop artists who had traveled from Pendleton, Oregon, to perform.

EUGENE, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO