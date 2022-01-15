Upcoming Nike Air Max 1 Releases for 2022

Nike is kicking off the new year with its release of the Air Force 1 Low “Snowflake,” as snow continues to blanket various parts of the world. The new design is primarily covered in greyscale hues, with suede and leather donning its upper. Its heel boasts repeating snowflake patterns against a pewter canvas, while a rich pastel blue tone is splashed across the Swoosh, branding and crystal-inspired tongues, as a tribute to its surroundings. The lining is draped in insulated furry wool reminiscent of cozy winter jackets, rounded out by an off-white midsole and outsoles of the same gray shade around the embossed icons.

