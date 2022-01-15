ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Vegan For Beginners Online Workshop

countylinemagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's your window to peek inside of...

www.countylinemagazine.com

Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
#Vegan
smu.edu

Kick Off Spring 2022 with Canvas Workshops In-Person or Online!

Looking to sharpen or refresh your skills in Canvas LMS? Our Academic Technology team is hosting several workshops over the next two weeks both in-person and via Zoom to help you learn more about Canvas features and to answer any Canvas questions you may have. Check out the schedule here!
EDUCATION
Simply Recipes

Vegan Queso

Omnivores and vegetarians alike will love this plant-based party snack. Cashews, vegetables, and seasonings come together in a creamy, savory queso dip that also happens to be gluten-free. Top it with a scoop of salsa, serve a bowl of chips alongside, and get the party started. While the word queso...
FOOD & DRINKS
mountaintimes.info

New farmer online workshops address labor questions

VIRTUAL — Finding and retaining good labor is one of the biggest challenges that beginning farmers face. To help these farmers gain the knowledge and tools needed to successfully recruit and manage employees, the University of Vermont (UVM) Extension New Farmer Project, in collaboration with University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension and the University of Wisconsin Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems, will host an online workshop series, beginning Jan. 11.
AGRICULTURE
safeandhealthylife.com

Getting into Fitness as a Beginner

When you are first starting, working out can seem very intimidating. It can be hard to figure out where to start, what to do, and why you would need to do it. Having a baseline knowledge of what to do going into working out will help it feel less daunting, and your goals will seem more obtainable.
WORKOUTS
countylinemagazine.com

Create Vintage Memories at Kiepersol Bed & Breakfast

Kiepersol Bed & Breakfast at the Kiepersol Winery south of Tyler offers a memorable stay among beautiful scenery with opportunities to experience the winery first-hand. Visitors can take a tour of the winery, taste a variety of wines, cocktails, and food pairings, shop for wines or bourbon, and dine on steak and seafood at the Kiepersol Restaurant during their stay.
LIFESTYLE
fitnessrxwomen.com

DIESEL VEGAN

DIESEL Vegan is a 100% whole food, plant-based blend of 5 unique proteins and the first fully vegan protein with human-matched levels of amino acids that are within 13% of levels, as stated by the World Health Organization (W.H.O.). Most people think that vegan proteins are the same as whey, but that’s simply not true! They are often sadly deficient in many of the critically important aminos in the proper ratio. DIESEL Vegan has been calibrated to deliver 23 grams of pure protein with over 2 grams of the #1 growth and recovery amino – Leucine! If you thought that only non-vegan proteins could deliver aminos like this, think again!
FOOD & DRINKS
Sportico

How Hosting the Olympics Can Drive Local Innovation

With the 2022 Winter Olympics around the corner, people once again are wondering whether it makes economic sense to host them. Problematically, “economic sense” is subjective and relative. That, combined with a changing narrative about how the Games purportedly benefit a host region, makes the decision to bid for a mega-event—and the hosting of one effectively—all the more complicated. Most economists agree that hosting the Olympics does virtually nothing to increase jobs, wages and local businesses’ taxable sales. By that logic, hosting the Games doesn’t make economic sense because the money spent to hold the Olympics exceeds the revenue it is...
FIFA
newschain

Rewilding support grows: 8 ways to help your garden (and the world) become wilder

Rewilding is hugely popular right now and a new poll suggests more than four-fifths of people support it. The idea behind it is simply letting nature lead the way rather than interfering, and Sir David Attenborough summed it up nicely in the documentary A Life On Our Planet when he said: “To restore stability to our planet we must restore its biodiversity, the very thing that we’ve removed… We must rewild the world.”
GARDENING
auburn-reporter.com

2022’s Best Online Tarot Reading Sites: Top 5 Spiritual Tarot Decks & Sets For Beginner To Pros| Get The Most Accurate Tarot Reading For Love, Career & Relationships

If only there was a way for us to have a sneak peek at our future and see how our life develops. Whether we are going to find our true love, accomplish our goals and have a splendid career. Even the smallest decisions in our lives can have a great impact on future happenings, but how do we know which steps we should take to lead us to ultimate happiness?
LIFESTYLE
Santafe New Mexican.com

Veganism is a sham

To be clear, I am not about to shame religious institutions that hold congregants to dietary restrictions like kashruth or halal, I’m about to shame industries that profit off hurting humans and the Earth who love to deflect blame to the general population. I am one of the last...
FOOD & DRINKS

