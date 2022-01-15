ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

English Dub Review: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon “Mayonaka the Visitor”

bubbleblabber.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe demon slayers struggle to put out the fires caused by the Flame Bulls. Mayonaka demands the villager’s hand over the town’s divine object. If you don’t tear up after this episode I question whether you even have a heart. It was pretty poignant and sweet. I...

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

Related
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review:The Dungeon of Black Company Season One

Based on the ongoing manga series by Yōhei Yasumura. The anime follows the story of a Young slacker by the name of Kinji Ninomiya. After working tirelessly toward his goal of a self-sustainable Slacker lifestyle, he’s finally achieved his dreams. Now looking down on common folk commuting during a typhoon from the penthouse of one of his apartment buildings, Kinji gets ready to start his new, consequence-free life. However, all of his hard work goes to waste when a portal appears beneath him from out of nowhere. Teleported to another world, Kinji is forced to work for a mining company that focuses solely on profits and has no care whatsoever for the safety and well-being of its employees. Refusing to live in such conditions, he begins devising plans to get rich quickly, building connections with others in this new world, and making his best efforts to escape the stringent corporate life. Will Kinji be able to overcome his restraints and attain financial freedom once more?
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Mieruko-chan “She Still Sees Them”

Miko and Hana go out on the town for a shopping adventure, but there’s no escaping those spooky sights! Maybe it’s time for an exorcism, or powerful prayer beads?. After an unexpected hiatus, Mieruko-chan is finally back with another round of ghostly comical shenanigans. This time, we see the main characters going on a brief trip to town for a girls’ day out. But, unfortunately, those pesky ghosts seek to ruin Miko’s fun as usual.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘A Discovery of Witches’ 3×01 Review: The Princess Returns Home in This One

A Discovery of Witches season 3 has finally landed and we are so excited for you to take this journey with us. For the next couple of weeks, we’ll be following the US release of the series. That means weekly reviews about everything Diana and Matthew are up to. Along the way, we’ll have interviews with the cast, including our very own Teresa Palmer. So join us and enjoy our review of A Discovery of Witches 3×01!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dub#Princess#English#The Flame Bulls#Moroha
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut: “Training Separately”

Overview: As Irina (Tia Ballard) comes out of isolation training, Lev (Stephen Fu) works her even harder in the hopes of saving her life. Our Take: The very real danger that Irina faces, even if she manages to survive the expedition to the moon, is becoming more clear as more measures are put into place after that will make her demise all but guaranteed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Faraway Paladin “The Path Taken”

Recapping the first seven episodes of The Faraway Paladin. Don’t watch this. That’s the easiest and simplest thing I can tell you right now. If you’ve been watching up until now then you have literally no reason to watch this. The individual episodes will do more for you and there hasn’t even been that much that watching them should be hard. Seriously I don’t understand the point of doing a recap this soon, I’m sure it was to give the people a break and still put something out but c’mon. It also skips a lot of the funniest parts and a good portion of the worldbuilding. It essentially skips the first three episodes so yeah… just watch the show proper.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Restaurant to Another World “Rice Burger/ Pizza”

Fardania and Alice try rice burgers at Nekoya after a chance meeting in the woods. Sirius is curious about dishes with tomato sauce. I’ve never had a rice burger before but this show sure made it look good. Which is probably its biggest strong point. How can you make something like that look good? I am not a vegetarian but even I thought that burger looked good.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Deep Insanity THE LOST CHILD “take 03”

Larry goes on a dangerous and illegal mission deep into the Asylum and forces Shigure to come with him. Deep Insanity is back from its hiatus to bring us another mission for Sleeper Platoon 11. Although, this one, in particular, is more of an AWOL mission than an assigned one. The episode sees the platoon members taking a day off from their assignments to do some shopping. However, their small break quickly ends when a dealer tasks Shigure and Larry to retrieve the seeds from the Vista Pazza tree.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Blade Runner: Black Lotus “Free Will”

Overview (Spoilers Below) Elle embarks on her deadliest mission yet to finally come face-to-face with CEO Niader Wallace Sr., the organizer behind the deadly Doll Hunt. As far as Toonami originals go, Blade Runner: Black Lotus has had a real uphill battle to climb. From being lambasted over its animation choices to its slow plot development, the series has struggled to find its voice or an audience that is ready to receive it warmly. The show hit its possible all-time low last week after it took time out of its small season to provide a recap after only 7 episodes. While last week’s episode didn’t do it any favors, Black Lotus returns with an episode ready to get its plot back on track, and correct the entire season’s course.
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

GKIDS Streams 2 English Dub Clips From Mamoru Hosoda's Belle Anime Film

GKIDS' official YouTube channel began streaming the opening scene as well as a clip from the English dub of Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu's new BELLE (Ryū to Sobakasu no Hime, literally "The Dragon and the Freckled Princess") anime film on Monday and Tuesday. GKIDS will begin screening the...
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Shikizakura: “Determination/Re:Start”

Overview: Kakeru (Bryson Baugus) struggles to pick himself up after Benio (Christie Guidry) defeats him and takes Oka (Melissa Molano) to perform the sacrificial ritual that will mean the shrine maiden’s demise but the human race’s salvation. Our Take: Does Shikizakura have any determination to defy it’s superhero...
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

Review: The Smurfs “The Pluffs!”

Brainy and Smurfblossom enter a universe where the Smurfs are mean, and Gargamel and Azrael are kind. Since its American debut back in September, the new iteration of The Smurfs has been doing reasonably well in recapturing the innocent and delightful spirit of Peyo’s comic series. If you’ve read my previous reviews of the series, you’d know that I have a soft spot for the Smurfs’ new set of charming adventures in Smurf Village. Now, the show is looking to continue this trend with its first half-hour special, which has them traveling to a brand new world.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Back Arrow “Do We Head for the Stars?”

Arrow and friends face their strongest opponent yet in God’s realm. Once the Guardian reveals the ultimate truth of their world, a peaceful resolution seems unlikely…. The mystery of something bigger lurking just in the background, that being the purpose of the world wall was something else that kept me wondering and eagerly awaiting the next episode, and the conclusion didn’t disappoint. It arguably resolved everything that required a legit answer, so it’s hard for me to say that it had a bit of a weird twist at the end.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: “Separate Journeys”

Overview: Roxy (Michelle Rojas) visits her old friend, Nokoparu (Justin Cook) who helps convince her to see her parents after many years of being apart. Our Take: Coming off of Rudeus’ touching reunion with his father, he and the rest of Dead End begin to make their way across the Central Continent. While they are not the focus of this episode, the brief moments they have together show how Rudeus has mended his relationship with father with his morale being on the up and up and how Ruijerd is beginning to slowly but surely make a better reputation for himself with Rudy’s help of course, but, most importantly, by how honorable of a person he is.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Sakugan “MEMORIES & REGRETS”

The team visits the Calacalla Colony to get Yuri treatment. During the downtime, Gagumber runs into an old friend, and Memempu tells Zackletu about her dream…. Sakugan continues to impress with its characters and world-building. We got some more background information on Zackletu and honestly, there was only one thing about this episode that bugged me.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy