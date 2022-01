In the UK, the NHS now considers itself on "war footing" with the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Omicron variant continues its spread amongst the population. On the bright side, data has come out that the risk for adults being admitted to hospital with Omicron is approximately one third (hazard ratio 0.33, 95% CI 0.30 to 0.37) of that for the Delta variant.

