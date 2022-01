MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis’ first Black police chief served his last day in office on Saturday. Medaria Arradondo, 54, who announced last month he was retiring, had a variety of positions with the department for 30 years. He started as a patrol officer in north Minneapolis in 1989 before becoming an inspector of the first precinct in 2013. He was promoted to chief in 2017.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO